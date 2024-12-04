The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has condemned the arrest of human rights lawyer Dele Farotimi by the Nigerian Police Force on defamation charges

The NBA emphasized that defamation is a civil matter, not a criminal offense in Lagos state

The NBA also denounced the reported invasion of Farotimi’s law firm, highlighting harassment and phone confiscation as breaches of legal independence and constitutional rights

Legit.ng reported that Farotimi, a well-known human rights lawyer, has been arrested by the Nigerian Police Force on allegations of defamation.

Omoyele Sowore, 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, broke the news on his Facebook page on December 3, revealing that the arrest was linked to claims of libel.

NBA condemns arrest as unlawful

The association criticized it as a misuse of police power and a violation of legal principles.

In a statement signed by Mazi Afam Osigwe, NBA President and shared via X, emphasized that defamation, in this case, should be treated as a civil matter, not a criminal one.

"The Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011 removed defamation as a criminal offense. This aligns with global best practices and the Supreme Court’s ruling in Aviomoh v. Commissioner of Police* (2021)," stated the NBA.

Violation of legal sanctity

The NBA also highlighted the reported invasion of Farotimi’s law firm, where lawyers and staff were allegedly harassed, and phones confiscated.

“These actions undermine the independence of the legal profession and breach constitutional rights to privacy and dignity,” said

The NBA called for a thorough investigation into the incident and urged the authorities to hold accountable those responsible for the invasion and the harassment of staff.

NDA demands for immediate action

The NBA reiterated its call for the immediate release of Dele Farotimi, describing the arrest as lacking a lawful basis.

"We demand that the authorities act in accordance with the principles of legality, fairness, and human rights," Osigwe said.

Peter Obi reacts to arrest of Farotimi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi, former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate condemned the arrest, calling it a misuse of police power and an assault on democracy and justice in Nigeria.

Obi further emphasized the broader implications of the arrest, stating that it reflects an attempt to intimidate dissent and stifle freedom of expression.

