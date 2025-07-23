Ebonyi Governor Francis Nwifuru declared President Tinubu’s emergence in 2023 as an act of divine will that no opposition alliance can undo

He praised Tinubu’s bold economic reforms and urged South East residents to support the president for the region’s continued relevance

APC’s Stanley Emegha also rallied members to strengthen the party’s presence ahead of the 2027 elections

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi state has declared that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s rise to power was an act of divine will, adding that no political coalition can stop his re-election bid in 2027.

Speaking at the All Progressives Congress APC South East zonal stakeholders’ meeting in Abakaliki, the governor argued that Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 election defied expectations because it was ordained by God.

Ebonyi leader Nwifuru hails President Tinubu as God's given gift to Nigeria. Photo: FB/ABAT, Francis Nwifuru

Source: Twitter

Tinubu's leadership qualities lauded

Nwifuru noted that while some candidates built their campaigns around religious appeals, Tinubu’s emergence showed that true leadership depends on sincerity of purpose.

“God chose President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be president of Nigeria contrary to the wishes and expectations of the opposition in 2023 God ignored others who contested on religious sentiments because God sees the heart of everybody. That is why He brought Tinubu,” he told party members.

The governor described the Tinubu presidency as divinely inspired and credited it with initiating economic reforms aimed at improving the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

According to him, courage to make tough and sometimes unpopular decisions demonstrates the kind of leadership Nigeria needs at a critical period

Ebonyi gov rallies support for Tinubu

He also called on the South East to unite behind the president, noting that strong regional support would help the zone benefit from federal projects and policies.

“Our party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, is at home in Ebonyi State. We must be tolerant to divergent views and opinions and join Mr President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to succeed and complete his tenure,” Nwifuru urged

While stressing the importance of healthy political competition, Nwifuru cautioned against narrow interests that could weaken the party from within.

Nwifuru urges his colleagues in the southeast to work together to ensure Tinubu is reelected in 2027. Photo: FB/Francis Nwifuru

Source: Facebook

He urged APC members across the South East to put aside differences and work collectively to strengthen the party ahead of the next elections

Also addressing the gathering the state APC chairman Chief Stanley Emegha praised members for their loyalty and commitment to the party’s growth.

He reaffirmed the party’s resolve to build on past successes and widen its support base in the South East with the aim of defeating opposition parties in future polls

The meeting drew party stakeholders from across the region reflecting the APC’s ongoing push to consolidate its position and maintain momentum as the country moves toward the 2027 elections.

Ex-Buhari minister declares war on Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the former minister of Sports and Youth Development, Solomon Dalung, declared that the 2027 general elections would not just be another electoral cycle but a full-blown confrontation between the Nigerian people and the current administration under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking during a recent interview on News Central, Dalung voiced strong dissatisfaction with the state of the nation, blaming the Tinubu-led government for deepening the hardship faced by ordinary citizens.

