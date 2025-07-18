Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin has refuted claims that APC members feel politically orphaned after Buhari’s death

Barau credited Tinubu’s vision for founding and uniting the APC, which brought together major opposition blocs in 2013

His remarks come amid speculation about the party’s leadership direction ahead of the 2027 general elections

Members of the All Progressives Congress are not leaderless despite the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin has insisted.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa after the Federal Executive Council special session led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senator Barau dismissed claims that Buhari’s loyalists within the party now feel politically stranded.

Describing Tinubu as a central figure whose political foresight shaped the party’s success, he said:

“That’s not true. We have a great leader, President Bola Tinubu.”

“Even when God made Buhari president, he worked hand in hand with Tinubu,” the senator added.

Barau, who represents Kano State, pointed out that the formation and stability of the APC owe much to Tinubu’s strategic thinking.

According to him, it was Tinubu who first proposed merging the country’s main opposition blocs into a single platform capable of challenging the then-ruling PDP.

“It was Bola Tinubu who came up with the idea of forming the APC, and it was fate that Buhari became president first,” he explained.

The merger, he said, brought together four major political currents: the Action Congress of Nigeria, the All Nigeria Peoples Party, the Congress for Progressive Change, and members of the New PDP.

Senator Barau dismissed suggestions that the APC lacks direction following Buhari’s death, calling such claims a narrative pushed by critics.

“The current president was the one who arranged everything. So when people say there’s no leader, that’s just opposition talk, and it’s not true,” he said.

His remarks come as political conversations gather pace over succession and unity within the APC ahead of the 2027 elections.

The senator’s comments reflect the party’s effort to project cohesion and continuity under Tinubu’s leadership, even as it manages the vacuum left by Buhari’s departure from the national stage.

