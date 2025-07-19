The federal government is expected to cover the medical bills of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died at The London Clinic on Sunday, July 13

This is because the Remuneration of Former Presidents and Heads of State (and Other Ancillary Matters) Act mandated the Federal Government to pay ex-presidents' and heads of state's medical bills at home and abroad

Buhari reportedly went on a medical trip in May and was later admitted to the ICU of the London Clinic, which costs £3,000 to £3,500 per night

The London Clinic, where the immediate past Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari died, is one of the most exclusive private hospitals in the United Kingdom. The clinic came into the spotlight following the death of the former Nigerian president at its facility on Sunday, July 13.

Buhari was admitted into the facility alongside another former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, who recovered and was discharged accordingly. Buhari's nephew, Mamman Daura, disclosed that the former president was doing fine on Saturday, July 12, and was getting ready for his discharge before suffering a relapse at midday on Sunday.

Cost of the London Clinic's bed per night where ex-President Muhammadu Buhari died

Source: Twitter

When did Buhari travel to the UK?

The former president was said to have travelled to the United Kingdom in April on a routine medical check-up, but felt ill afterwards. The cause of his death was not mentioned, but he has, for many years, experienced ill health.

According to The Punch, family sources disclosed that the former Nigerian president was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) during his admission at The London Clinic.

A Nigerian doctor based in the UK and familiar with the operations of the London Clinic, said that the hospital was one of a kind, with the most advanced facilities, high-profile clientele and experts with world-class experience.

He disclosed that consultation fees at the clinic ranged from £100 to £750, based on the complexity of the patient's case. He added that he knew two Nigerian doctors who were former staff of the hospital. He also disclosed that the clinic's Computed Tomography scan (CT Scan) was around £500, while major surgeries cost between £10,000 to £13,000

The cost of accommodation at the London Clinic

The UK-based Nigerian doctor further explained that the pricing structure for accommodation is also based on class. His statement reads in part:

"A standard room goes for £1,000 to £1,800 per night. Luxury/VIP room is between £1,800 to £2,500 per night; while the Intensive Care Unit admission costs about £3,000 to £3,500 per night.”

Though the federal government had yet to confirm if Nigeria paid for Buhari's treatment at the London Clinic, the Remuneration of Former Presidents and Heads of State (and Other Ancillary Matters) Act stated that the government should pay the medical bills of former presidents and their immediate families. This included treatment in Nigeria and abroad.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari dies in London

Source: Twitter

Tinubu holds special FEC meeting for Buhari

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has announced the opening of a special FEC meeting for the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu, in a social media post, explained that the special session was a collective tribute to the former president.

The president then extolled Buhari for his courage, discipline and unshaken patriotism towards Nigeria.

