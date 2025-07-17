The death of former President Buhari has revived debate over the fate of his loyal CPC bloc within the APC

While the ADC claims many Buhari allies have joined them, APC leaders insist his followers remain committed to the ruling party

Analysts warn Buhari’s passing leaves a political vacuum that could reshape party dynamics ahead of the 2027 elections

The passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari has stirred fresh debate within Nigeria’s political space, reigniting speculation over whether his fiercely loyal CPC bloc will remain in the ruling All Progressives Congress or chart a new course ahead of the 2027 elections.

For years, Buhari’s personal charisma acted as the anchor that kept his political base united. Now, with the late president’s death, that anchor is gone, and party insiders suggest old rivalries and new ambitions may rise to the surface.

Some see this as an opportunity to redefine the APC, while others warn it could fracture the coalition that carried the party to victory in 2015 and kept it in power since.

Buhari's loyalists decamp to ADC

Signs of shifting ground emerged swiftly. Bolaji Abdullahi, interim National Publicity Secretary of the African Democratic Congress, told Punch that many of Buhari’s loyalists had already joined their ranks before the former president’s death.

“Most of the Buhari loyalists are already with us,” he asserted, naming figures like Babachir Lawal, Nasir El-Rufai, Abubakar Malami and others who once circled closely around Buhari.

He suggested that the ADC coalition sees itself as the true custodian of Buhari’s political ideals, especially after what he described as the APC’s failure to protect the late president’s legacy.

“Why would they remain part of the APC?” Abdullahi asked.

“They have watched the government demonise the legacy of Buhari while he was alive.”

Buhari’s formidable following, often described as “cult-like,” is estimated in the millions, mostly concentrated in the North.

Hardcore Buharists deny defection rumour

Analysts note that while not every member of the CPC bloc will abandon the APC, even a partial defection could reshape the 2027 electoral map.

Inside the APC, there is a mix of denial and quiet concern. Bala Ibrahim, the party’s Director of Publicity, pushed back strongly against defection rumours.

“No, they will not support ADC, it’s not possible. They are people of different ideologies,” he said, adding that Buhari’s followers are deeply rooted in the APC’s vision.

Yet, others acknowledge the sense of loss. Former Minister of Communications Adebayo Shittu insisted he remains loyal to the party and is eyeing the Oyo governorship ticket in 2027.

“No way, I am not leaving the APC,” he said.

But he admitted that:

“you can’t rule out the fact that some elements of CPC may go.”

Arewa at crossroads following leader's death

For some northern leaders, the political vacuum left by Buhari’s death is less about defections and more about identity. Anthony Sani, former Secretary General of the Arewa Consultative Forum, argued that Buhari’s supporters would not easily betray the man they followed for decades.

“He said he would remain in the APC, which had made him President twice,” Sani observed, adding that the lack of an equally towering figure makes widespread defection unlikely.

Others see the moment as a crossroads. Yerima Shettima, President of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, warned that the APC must now decide whether to honor Buhari’s memory through inclusive leadership or risk internal collapse.

“Buhari’s leadership was characterised by a blend of loyalty and divisiveness. His death could trigger a power vacuum,” he said.

Ex-APC chieftain points out void in ADC

Salihu Lukman, a former APC Vice Chairman who has since joined the ADC coalition, argued that the party’s future hinges on humility and a shift from personality-driven politics.

Calling for a new political culture built on accountability and service, Lukman said:

“We don’t have somebody with the kind of intimidating profile like that of the late Buhari. Our leaders must have a kind of team spirit."

Amid these debates, some see an opening for the ADC and other opposition groups to attract not just politicians but ordinary voters who felt neglected after Buhari’s exit from power.

Yet the road ahead is far from certain. Analysts note that Buhari’s legacy remains deeply tied to the APC brand, and many of his loyalists might stay not out of strategy but sentiment.

El-Rufai: Buhari made me run for governor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, had disclosed that his entry into politics was not driven by personal ambition but rather at the insistence of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

El-Rufai, who recently distanced himself from the All Progressives Congress (APC), shared this revelation during an interview on Arise TV’s Prime Time program.

