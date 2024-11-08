Prophet Odumeje has claimed that he was blocked on microblogging Tiktok because of the manner in which he carried out his miracles

The cleric has become popular because of his unconventional and dramatic ways of performing miracles

In his speech, while addressing his congregation, Odumeje maintained that TikTok disconnected him because the platform could not tolerate his miracles

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, popularly known as Odumeje, has made a shocking claim that TikTok blocked his account due to the nature of his "dangerous miracles".

Phophet Odumeje has gained notoriety for his unconventional and dramatic methods of performing miracles. While addressing his congregation, Odumeje revealed that TikTok disconnected him because his miracles were beyond the platform's tolerance.

Prophet Odumeje speaks on his ban on TikTok Photo Credit: @MaduagwuNzubec1

Source: Instagram

According to Vanguard, he accused those who didn't believe in his miracles are preventing him from having an account. This development has sparked interest and debate among Nigerians, with many questioning the authenticity of his claims.

Odumeje's miracles have been controversial, with some hailing him as a powerful man of God while others criticizing his methods as staged or fake ¹. Despite the criticism, Odumeje remains unapologetic, insisting that his miracles are genuine and life-changing.

The cleric's TikTok ban has raised questions about the platform's moderation policies and what constitutes "dangerous" content. While TikTok's community guidelines prohibit harmful or misleading content, the platform's enforcement of these rules can be inconsistent.

Anambra government demolished parts of Odumeje's church

Odùméje is the general overseer of the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry, located in the commercial city of Onitsha, Anambra state.

In July 2022, the government of Anambra state demolished some parts of Odumeje's church, saying the church and some other buildings were marked for demolition because they were built on the waterways.

Omokri shares when Odumeje's church was demolished

Legit.ng earlier reported that Reno Omokri, a PDP chieftain and former presidential aide, has shared a video of the moment officials of the Anambra government slapped controversial Prophet Odùméje.

Omokri shared the video while kicking Peter Obi's condemnation of the Lagos state government's demolition of some illegal buildings.

Odumeje was allegedly slapped last year during the demolition of some parts of his church by the Anambra government, as they were allegedly built on waterways.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng