Prophet Odumeje Mentions Why Tiktok Rejected Him: "Dangerous Miracles"
- Prophet Odumeje has claimed that he was blocked on microblogging Tiktok because of the manner in which he carried out his miracles
- The cleric has become popular because of his unconventional and dramatic ways of performing miracles
- In his speech, while addressing his congregation, Odumeje maintained that TikTok disconnected him because the platform could not tolerate his miracles
Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!
Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, popularly known as Odumeje, has made a shocking claim that TikTok blocked his account due to the nature of his "dangerous miracles".
Phophet Odumeje has gained notoriety for his unconventional and dramatic methods of performing miracles. While addressing his congregation, Odumeje revealed that TikTok disconnected him because his miracles were beyond the platform's tolerance.
According to Vanguard, he accused those who didn't believe in his miracles are preventing him from having an account. This development has sparked interest and debate among Nigerians, with many questioning the authenticity of his claims.
Baltasar Engonga: UK-based pastor warns against watching Equatorial Guinea man's tapes, explains why
Odumeje's miracles have been controversial, with some hailing him as a powerful man of God while others criticizing his methods as staged or fake ¹. Despite the criticism, Odumeje remains unapologetic, insisting that his miracles are genuine and life-changing.
The cleric's TikTok ban has raised questions about the platform's moderation policies and what constitutes "dangerous" content. While TikTok's community guidelines prohibit harmful or misleading content, the platform's enforcement of these rules can be inconsistent.
Anambra government demolished parts of Odumeje's church
Odùméje is the general overseer of the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry, located in the commercial city of Onitsha, Anambra state.
In July 2022, the government of Anambra state demolished some parts of Odumeje's church, saying the church and some other buildings were marked for demolition because they were built on the waterways.
Evang Ebuka Obi reacts to Equatorial Guinea's Baltasar Engonga's leaked tape with 300 women, makes claims
Omokri shares when Odumeje's church was demolished
Legit.ng earlier reported that Reno Omokri, a PDP chieftain and former presidential aide, has shared a video of the moment officials of the Anambra government slapped controversial Prophet Odùméje.
Omokri shared the video while kicking Peter Obi's condemnation of the Lagos state government's demolition of some illegal buildings.
Odumeje was allegedly slapped last year during the demolition of some parts of his church by the Anambra government, as they were allegedly built on waterways.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with 7 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop, Journalism AI Discovery. He previously worked as Editor with OperaNews. Legit’s Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023). Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng