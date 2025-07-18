The Kemanji community in Kwara state experienced a fresh attack by bloodthirsty terrorists, leaving three dead and abducting seven others

Auwal, a resident of the community, was among the victims of the attack, as friends recount details of the attack

A source in the Kwara State Government revealed details of a joint operation launched by the state and neighbouring states to fish out culprits

Residents of the Kemanji community in Kaima local government area of Kwara State were thrown into mourning following a fresh attack by armed bandits in the late hours of Sunday, July 13, that left three people dead and seven others abducted.

Residents of Kwara State were thrown into mourning following a fresh attack by armed bandits on July 13, which left three people dead and seven others abducted.

Legit.ng gathered that among those killed was a young man identified simply as Auwal, described by friends as humble, kindhearted, and the breadwinner of his family.

Confirming the tragic incident to Legit.ng, Ahmad Aminu Bio, a friend of the deceased and a resident of the community, shared his devastating experience.

“Bandits launched another attack on my town on Sunday night. Three people were killed, and seven others were abducted. Among those killed was my friend, Auwal. He used to be my classmate in secondary school. Very friendly, humble, and kind.” Aminu narrated.

Another resident, Adamu Yahuza, confirmed the incident and described Auwal as his friend.

“Auwal was the youngest of us(among my friends) and the most ambitious. He got married about a year ago. His wife is a few months away from giving birth. Auwal wasn’t just the breadwinner of his family; he also catered for his parents.

“They didn’t just kill Auwal, they widowed his wife, orphaned his unborn child, and extinguished the only surviving hope of his parents,” he explained

Community sources told Legit.ng that the terrorists have yet to contact the families of the seven abducted residents, while local vigilantes and security operatives have embarked on a rescue mission.

Meanwhile, the Kwara State Government has announced new security measures to tackle rising insecurity in the state.

In a statement released on Thursday, the government confirmed that over 20 suspected criminals, including gunrunners and their logistics supporters, have been arrested in a security crackdown on criminal elements in Ifelodun local government area and other parts of the state.

The statement reads, “more than 20 individuals, including suspected gun runners and their logistics supporters, have been arrested in Ifelodun Local Government Area following a renewed security crackdown on criminal elements in the area.

“The crackdown, which involves the deployment of nearly 400 special security operatives, is at the instance of the state government and the Office of the National Security Adviser. It targets Ifelodun, Ekiti, Edu, Patigi, and some other border areas where breaches have recently been observed.”

The statement further noted that 10 of the arrested suspects are being moved to Abuja for further investigation, along with recovered ammunition.

“The operation has also led to the unconditional release of many captives in the area following mounting pressure on the criminals.” The statement concluded

A government source confirmed that the security operation extends beyond Kwara, involving coordination with security forces in neighbouring Kogi and Niger States to prevent the criminals from escaping.

“We are also moving to Edu and Patigi, while the Eruku axis is on lockdown to ensure that these criminals do not escape to Kogi. Border communities around Niger are also being monitored,” the source explained.

Residents of Kwara State were thrown into mourning following a fresh attack by armed bandits on July 13, that left three people dead and seven others abducted. Photo credit - @PoliceNG

