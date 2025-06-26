Residents of Okuta town in Kwara state took the law into their own hands, beating and setting ablaze a suspected bandit linked to the killing of a prominent businessman, Alhaji Ismaila Dauda

Okuta, Kwara state - Residents of Okuta town in Baruten local government area (LGA) of Kwara state have set ablaze a suspected bandit allegedly involved in the killing of a prominent businessman, Alhaji Ismaila Dauda.

Legit.ng gathered that the mob action happened on Wednesday, June 25, after the suspect was reportedly caught by community members who, according to sources, had lost trust in the security agencies.

A video of the incident, exclusively obtained by Legit.ng, showed a man engulfed in flames while residents watched without interference. Voices in the background could be heard describing the man as one of the killers of the late Alhaji Dauda.

The individual filming the mob action said:

“This is one of those that killed Alhaji Dauda. He is the one being burnt. He was among the suspected bandits who killed Alhaji Dauda.

"You can see how he has destroyed himself. He is the one burning inside the fire. He is the only one who was caught."

A resident who pleaded anonymity due to the fear of victimisation informed Legit.ng that community members took the law into their own hands due to the intensity of the attack.

The source explained:

“I learned about the incident yesterday, I think the people did that because they no longer trust the security operatives.

"So they decided to kill the bandit themselves to serve as a warning to others.

“Our community has been their major target in recent times and we are doing everything possible to get away from their hands."

Kidnappers attack Kwara community

Legit.ng learnt that the jungle justice followed a recent deadly confrontation in the same community. Three people were left dead, including Alhaji Dauda, a vigilante officer, and one of the suspected kidnappers.

Armed men had stormed Alhaji Dauda’s residence, shooting sporadically and abducting him.

In response to the attack, local vigilantes, alongside security personnel, engaged the kidnappers in a fierce gun battle inside the forest.

The confrontation led to the death of the abducted victim, a member of the vigilante group, and one of the attackers.

Kwara: Community leader speaks out

Meanwhile, the Seriki Fulani of Baruten, Ardo Muhammed Abdullahi, confirmed the deaths of the victims of the attack. Abdullahi stated that the rescue effort was a joint operation involving the military and local vigilantes.

Abdullahi explained:

"The victim, a vigilante member, and one of the kidnappers died during the rescue operation, which was supported by the military.

“The operatives are still inside the forest looking for them, but we have heard nothing yet. I will inform you as soon as there is an update, hopefully a positive one."

Efforts by Legit.ng to get comments from Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, the spokesperson of the Kwara state police command, were not successful as we could not immediately connect her known phone number.

Armed men kill retired policeman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that armed bandits killed a retired police officer, Ayuba Bako, and two others after attacking two communities in Plateau state.

The assailants attacked Farin-Lamba, Jos South local government area, and Dahot village, Wereng Community, Riyom local government area, causing tears and sorrow.

