The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has temporarily suspended its recruitment portal to improve system performance

The portal will reopen on Monday, 21st July 2025, ensuring a smoother and more transparent application process

CDCFIB reaffirmed its commitment to fair recruitment and thanked young Nigerians for their continued interest in serving the nation

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has announced the temporary suspension of its recruitment application portal as part of ongoing efforts to enhance system efficiency.

The portal, located at https://recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng, serves as the central platform for applications into Nigeria’s paramilitary agencies.

FG Temporarily Suspends Recruitment Portal, Announces New Date of Resumption. Photo credit: officialABAT/X

Source: Getty Images

According to the Board, the portal will remain inaccessible until Monday, 21st July 2025. The decision was made to ensure that the system can effectively manage the high volume of applications it receives, while maintaining the integrity of the recruitment process.

CDCFIB recruitment portal to reopen July 21st

In a public announcement signed by the Secretary to the Board, Maj Gen AM Jibril (rtd), CDCFIB stated that the temporary suspension is aimed at guaranteeing a “smooth, transparent, and fair recruitment process.”

The Board expressed appreciation for the overwhelming interest shown by young Nigerians eager to serve their country through the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services.

“We appreciate the enthusiasm and interest of young Nigerians to serve their country through these vital agencies and are committed to ensuring a fair and transparent recruitment process,” the statement read.

Commitment to transparent recruitment

The CDCFIB reiterated its commitment to upholding transparency and fairness in its recruitment procedures.

The Board assured applicants that the portal’s optimisation would not only improve user experience but also reinforce the credibility of the selection process.

Further updates are expected to be communicated via the Board’s official channels, including its website www.cdcfib.gov.ng and social media handles @CDCFIBNG.

For more information, applicants are advised to monitor the portal and official announcements from the CDCFIB Secretariat.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng