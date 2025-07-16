FG Begins Recruitment into Immigration, Civil Defence, Others: How to Apply in 5 Easy Steps
- Four federal paramilitary agencies, including Immigration, Civil Defence, Correctional Service, and Fire Service, have opened recruitment
- The application portal opened on Monday, July 14, 2025, and will close on August 4, 2025. It requires eligible candidates to apply before the closing date
- The agencies have set varying eligibility criteria for candidates, asking them to use the portal to apply
About four federal agencies, all paramilitary services, have begun recruitment to employ qualified Nigerians.
The Civil Defence Corps, Correctional Service, Fire Service, and Immigration Services have opened their portal to recruit candidates into any of the four paramilitary services.
Step 1: Age limit and deadline
The application portal opened on Monday, July 14, 2025, and will close on August 4, 2025.
According to information from the portal, Nigerians aged 18 to 35, with a minimum height of 1.65 males and females, who are mentally fit, with no criminal records, are eligible to apply.
The eligibility criteria require candidates to submit their birth certificate, NIN slip, indigene letter and school certificates.
Step 2: Visit the website, fill out the form
- Visit: https://recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng
- Select your service and qualifications
- Choose the paramilitary service you’re applying for.
- Select your highest educational qualification.
Step 3: Choose job type
- Browse available job openings.
- Proceed to fill out the application form.
- Provide identification details
- Enter your valid National Identification Number (NIN).
- Input your phone number for verification and contact purposes.
- Fill in personal information and upload documents
- Input your details accurately.
Step 4. Upload documents
- Upload necessary documents (JPEG/PNG, max 100KB per file), including:
- Birth certificate
- NIN slip
- Indigene letter
Step 5: Qualification and submission
- School certificates.
- Add Educational Background
- Fill in your academic history.
- Upload all relevant certificates (JPEG/PNG, max 100KB per file).
- Review and submit
- Carefully preview your application.
- Submit before the deadline: August 4, 2025.
- Print your application slip or check your email for a copy.
UBA announces job opportunities
The development comes as United Bank of Africa (UBA) announced exciting career opportunities with vast growth potential across Africa.
The opportunity is open to vibrant, young graduates with a passion for sales and delivering exceptional customer service at any scale. It provides clear pathways for advancement and opportunities to learn new skills.
According to a statement on its website, the application window closes on Sunday, July 20, 2025.
Qualifications for the UBA job
In addition to attractive entry-level compensation, successful applicants will gain hands-on experience and professional development.
The programme is designed to select, develop, and build a pipeline of next-generation leaders and bankers who will be trained to drive the bank’s vision to become the undisputed leading and dominant financial services institution in Africa.
A Bachelor's degree (minimum second-class lower) from a government-accredited institution. Must have completed NYSC or its equivalent. Must not be older than 27 years by December 31, 2025
Applications are invited from interested and qualified candidates to apply for the UBA Graduate Trainee Programme using the link.
Moniepoint opens application for tech empowerment
Legit.ng earlier reported that Moniepoint Inc. began an initiative to unravel Africa’s tech potential and boost the tech ecosystem.
The company called for applications for its tech empowerment scheme, seeking to grow Africa’s bright minds, equipping them with practical skills and real-world experience to help them cope with today’s world.
The programme, DreamDevs, targeted new graduates with backgrounds in tech, computer science, engineering, or similar fields, who have programming skills that include HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.
