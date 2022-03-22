Tolu Ogunlesi, Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital and New Media is tackling people who japa but never stop talking about Nigeria

Presidential assistant, Tolu Ogunlesi has gone to Twitter to tackle people who leave Nigeria but still talk down on the country from their new locations.

According to him, it is hard that people who leave the country still talk bad about Nigeria even when they claim the topic is bad for their mental health.

Tolu said some people are obsessed with talking down on Nigeria. Photo credit: Tolu Ogunlesi

Source: Facebook

It feels impossible to give up on Nigeria

In his tweet, Tolu mentioned how impossible it fees to for some people to think of giving up on Nigeria. In an old tweet he shared alongside a new one, he said:

"It somehow feels impossible to give up on Nigeria. Even all the people who insist they’ve left for good seem to spend most of their time thinking and talking about the country they left behind. It’s like there’s no treatment that can permanently “cure” you of this our country."

See his full tweet below:

Twitter user react

As soon as he shared his tweet, many of his followers took to the comment sections to express their opinions on it. See some of the reactions below:

@iyaboawokoya said:

"Abi o. Foolish ones. When they are to be married, they will wear Nigerian clothes and fashion. When they go to church in their 'abroad" they will tie gele, wear agbada. They will eat better eba and egusi, but Nigeria has done them evil. Nigeria is in your hearts silly, bless her."

@OluwakayodeKomo reacted:

"Most Nigerians want a good country but don't want to be good citizens."

@Enimez commented:

"Good citizens with 2 hours of power a day, fuel scarcity and exorbitant air fare without purchasing power. The ruling elite keep expecting 'model citizens' after running this country to the ground."

