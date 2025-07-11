Plateau police arraigned 22 suspects over the killing of wedding travellers attacked by a mob in Mangun, Plateau State, leaving 13 dead and several injured

Court postpones plea hearing after defence raised concerns over two suspects being minors; judge orders amendment of charges and adjourns to July 11

Prosecution and public demand justice, as police vow full prosecution; the tragedy has triggered national outrage and calls for accountability

Jos, Plateau state - The Plateau state Police Command has arraigned 22 individuals suspected to be involved in the brutal killing of wedding-bound travellers in Mangun community, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau state.

The victims, 32 men, women, and children, were en route from Basawa in Sabon Gari LGA, Kaduna state, to Qua community in Qua’an Pan LGA for a wedding when they were attacked by a suspected mob.

Thirteen were confirmed dead, and several others were injured.

Those killed included the father and younger brother of a groom.

The incident has since drawn widespread condemnation and calls for justice from various groups and families of the deceased.

Prosecution seeks plea from suspects on four-count charges

During Thursday’s court session at the Plateau state High Court, the prosecuting counsel, S.I. Ikutanwa, presented a four-count charge and sought to have the suspects take their plea, Punch reported.

However, defence counsel, Garba Pwol, raised an objection, arguing that two of the suspects, aged 13 and 17, were minors and should not be tried alongside adults in such proceedings.

Court postpones plea, excludes minors

Responding, the prosecution requested that the names of the underage suspects be removed so the remaining 20 could proceed with the plea.

Presiding judge, Justice Boniface Ngyon, ruled that it would be inappropriate to proceed with the plea on Thursday, July 10, Daily Trust reported.

He directed that the case be adjourned to Friday, July 11, to allow for the amendment of charges that exclude the minors.

The suspects have been ordered to remain in police custody until the next court sitting.

Police authorities have promised that all those responsible will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

