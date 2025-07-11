Suspected bandits have sacked residents and abducted two palace administrators in the Bunyun community, Bashar District in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau state

Reports making the rounds on Friday, July 11, disclosed that several houses were set ablaze by the bandits who stormed the community in large numbers, riding on motorcycles

The paramount ruler of the community, Abdulbari’u Muhammad, confirmed the latest attack, but the police and spokesperson of Operation Safe Haven, Major Samson Zhakom, are yet to react

There is uneasy calm in Plateau state as three persons, including two palace administrators, were abducted, and several houses were burnt in Bunyun community, Basahar District of Wase Local Government Area of the state.

The attack, which reportedly occurred on Wednesday, July 9, in the Bunyun community, happened four days after bandits attacked the area, killing vigilantes and burning several houses.

Abdulbari’u Muhammad, the paramount ruler of the community, confirmed the incident to Daily Trust.

The paramount ruler of the two palace administrators (Waziri & Wakili) and his younger brother were abducted by the bandits.

According to him, the bandits attacked the community on Wednesday night, shooting sporadically in the air but the attack could not be unconnected to the clash between vigilantes and bandits on Sunday, July 6.

Muhammad said:

“The bandits stormed the community in large numbers, riding on motorcycles. They looted valuable items, including food, clothes, motorcycles, and other goods.”

Residents flee as bandits raid Plateau community

Explaining further, the paramount ruler, who fled to Bashar town, disclosed that many residents of the community had also fled the area due to fear.

He said:

“We are completely confused and don’t know what to do, which is why we fled to Bashar. Everybody has fled because people are afraid to remain in the area.”

Plateau attack: Govt told to take urgent action

Muhammad, however, emphasised that the residents, who are mainly farmers, have already planted their crops, stressing the need for the government to deploy enough security personnel to the area to enable them to continue farming and secure their livelihoods.

However, the Plateau state police command and spokesperson of Operation Safe Haven, Major Samson Zhakom, are yet to release official statement regarding the attack as of the time of filling this report.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state has condemned the recent attacks on communities in Bokkos and Bassa Local Government Areas of Plateau state, describing them as “genocide sponsored by terrorists.”

The attacks, which occurred on March 28, 2025, claimed the lives of at least 52 people, including children.

Bandits kill retired officer, two others in Plateau

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that suspected Fulani militant groups attacked two communities in Plateau State.

The armed bandits killed a retired police officer, Ayuba Bako, and two others during the deadly attack.

The President of Berom Youths Moulder-Association, Solomon Mwantiri, narrated how the gunmen attacked the communities and killed the victims.

