The police have announced a strict 12-hour restriction on vehicular and waterway movements across the state ahead of the LG elections scheduled for Saturday, July 12, 2025

Lagos state police command said the security measure aims to ensure a smooth electoral process in all 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs)

Spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, added that the police also banned armed escorts and security aides from accompanying VIPs to polling units or collation centers

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Nigeria Police Force has declared a total restriction of vehicular movement across the state on Saturday, July 12, 2025, to ensure security and safety during the Local Government elections.

Ahead of the Lagos LG elections, police boss announced new restriction rules and mentioned the penalty for violators. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The Lagos state police command announced that a 12-hour restriction, effective from 3:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., will be enforced on all roads and waterways.

The directive, the police said, is part of an elaborate security arrangement involving the massive deployment of officers and other security agencies under the Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES).

LG polls: Armed escorts, sirens banned

In addition, the command has threatened to arrest and prosecute hoodlums and their sponsors who attempt to disrupt the election.

In a statement signed by the command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, the police warned that any violation of the restriction would lead to the immediate arrest and prosecution of offenders.

The command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, warned that anyone caught violating the restriction would be arrested and prosecuted. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Twitter

The statement noted that police personnel, along with other security and safety operatives, had been authorized to enforce these measures and maintain law and order throughout the election period.

However, exemptions were made for essential services, including medical emergencies, officials of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC-accredited observers, and media personnel.

The statement read:

“The Lagos State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that elaborate and comprehensive security measures have been put in place to ensure a secure, peaceful, and orderly conduct of the Local Government elections scheduled for Saturday, July 12, 2025, across the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 LCDAs.”

Vanguard reported that in compliance with the Electoral Act, the Command further disclosed that additional measures had been taken, including a ban on police escorts and armed security aides accompanying their principals to polling units or collation centers, in order to prevent undue influence or intimidation.

Read more about the police here:

Ondo governorship election: IG declares lockdown

Similarly, Legit.ng previously reported that troops and police secure borders and flashpoints ahead of the November 16 governorship election to ensure peace.

The election is expected to be a direct contest between APC's Lucky Aiyedatiwa and PDP's Agboola Ajayi, with security on high alert.

Police Enforce Lockdown: Over 22,000 officers deployed, with a 6 am–6 pm vehicle ban; essential services and voter support prioritized.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng