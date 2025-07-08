Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika (retd.), has urged the federal government to introduce mandatory military training through the NYSC

He praised the restoration of the old national anthem, stressing its potential to reinforce unity and national identity

Ihejirika also lauded the current military leadership for their experience in regional conflicts and called on political leaders to prioritise national cohesion

Retired Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika, has called for the introduction of compulsory military training for Nigerian youths, beginning with participants in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), as a way to strengthen national unity, discipline, and resilience.

Speaking on Friday night at the 50th anniversary dinner of the Nigerian Defence Academy Regular Course 18 Alumni Association in Abuja, Ihejirika said the idea is especially relevant in view of Nigeria’s current security and societal challenges.

Ex-Army chief calls for mandatory military training

The former army chief, who served as Nigeria’s 22nd Chief of Army Staff, reflected on his journey from humble beginnings in Abia State to the top of military leadership.

He attributed his success to the rigorous discipline of military life and the support of comrades and mentors along the way.

“Given the current situation of things in our country, I believe it’s time we start thinking about mandatory military training for our citizens,” Ihejirika said.

“We can start with the National Youth Service (NYSC). This will help us build a generation of Nigerians who understand sacrifice, responsibility, and patriotism.”

Reinstatement of old national anthem lauded

He further backed the recent decision by the federal government to reinstate Nigeria’s former national anthem, saying its lyrics provide a strong reminder of collective identity.

Quoting a line from the anthem, “Though tribe and tongue may differ, in brotherhood we stand,” he said this message should be more than ceremonial and must be actively instilled across schools and communities.

“The anthem must be more than a formality at government events. It should be a daily reminder of our shared commitment,” Ihejirika insisted.

He also commended the present crop of military leaders, describing them as battle-tested and well-equipped to handle the evolving security landscape.

He highlighted their previous experiences in regional conflicts, such as Liberia and Sierra Leone, as strong preparation for leading the Nigerian Armed Forces today.

“The officers in command today have earned their stars through tough missions. Their leadership is rooted in real battlefield experience, and they are performing creditably,” he noted.

Ihejirika urged political leaders to focus more on sustaining national cohesion, arguing that peace is the foundation for all forms of progress. “No office, no title is worth anything if the country is in chaos,” he warned.

The high-level gathering was attended by the Minister of State for Defence, the Chief of Defence Staff, representatives of the service chiefs, and other dignitaries.

