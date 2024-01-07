President Bola Tinubu has said failure of the military chiefs to end insecurity in the country will sabotage his economic plan

Tinubu, while addressing the service chiefs at the presidential villa, said if insecurity persists, it will affect his administration's $1 trillion economy target in a few years' time

The president also warned against the accidental bombing of civilians as it happened in Kaduna recently

Aso Villa, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has explained that his administration will not tolerate failure from the military chiefs in the country's fight against several security threats across the country.

According to Daily Trust, Tinubu made this known while speaking with the security chiefs and heads of intelligence agencies at a presidential security briefing held on Friday, January 5, at the state house in Abuja.

The president noted that though good progress has been made with the elimination of some security challenges in many operational theatres, success can only be defined by the total ending of the multi-dimensional security challenges.

He said the failure of the military to wrap up progressive's onslaught against the insecurity in the country would undermine the $1 trillion economy targeted by his administration in a few year's time.

Tinubu warns military against bombing of civilians

Tinubu then warned against the avoidable bombing of civilians as recently experienced in Kaduna while praising the current synergy within different security agencies.

The president charged the security agencies to sustain the momentum against insecurity in the country, adding that “Failure is not an option under my leadership.”

President Tinubu, in his address, maintained that the armed forces must ensure that its objective is helping the country to achieve a sustainable production of two million barrels of crude oil per day. This also included condensates within the first quarter of 2024.

