All things being equal, Oba Rashidi Ladoja will be crowned as the next Olubadan of Ibadanland

Legit.ng reports that this is subject to the approval of the Oyo state governor, Oluwaseyi Makinde

Ladoja will be crowned the new king following the death of the 43rd Olubadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin

Ibadan, Oyo state - Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, the present Otunba Olubadan of Ibadanland, is widely expected to succeed the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin.

Legit.ng reports that Ladoja is regarded as the most senior of the high chiefs and next in line to become Olubadan.

Ex-Governor Rashidi Ladoja set to succeed Late Owolabi Olakulehin as the Olubadan of Ibadanland. Photo credit: Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja

Source: Facebook

Olakulehin: Ladoja fancied to be new Olubadan

If Governor Seyi Makinde gives his official consent, Olakulehin will become the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, multiple reports said on Monday, July 7.

Who is Rashidi Ladoja? Legit.ng spotlights the incoming king.

1) Ladoja: Former governor of Oyo state

Ladoja was elected governor of Oyo state in April 2003 on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform and took office on May 29, 2003.

He was impeached in January 2006 and reinstated in December 2006 and completed his term in 2007.

2) Ladoja: 'Sacked by Obasanjo'

In September 2024, Ladoja opened up about his infamous face-off with former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Oba Ladoja, while fielding questions on a Fresh FM radio programme, revealed that contrary to the belief that it was the late Alhaji Lamidi Adedibu and his erstwhile deputy, Adebayo Alao-Akala, who caused his removal, it was Obasanjo.

Ladoja recalled:

"You see, some people said, it was Akala, it was Adedibu. No, it was not any of them. It was Obasanjo."

Earlier, in 2017, Sunday Adeyemo, the Yoruba nation activist popularly known as Sunday Igboho, made a similar claim. He alleged that Obasanjo and Adedibu offered him N100 million to impeach Ladoja. Messrs Adeyemo and Ladoja are political associates.

Adeyemo alleged that Pa Adedibu told him that he (Adedibu) and Obasanjo had conspired to impeach Ladoja at all costs.

3) Ladoja: Former Accord Party chieftain

Ladoja was the governorship candidate for Accord Party in Oyo state during the 2011 and 2015 elections, but he lost to Senator Abiola Ajimobi (of blessed memory).

In 2018, he joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC). After a brief sojourn in ADC, Ladoja, with his followers, moved to the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in December 2018.

4) Ladoja: Egungun festival supporter

Not minding his strong ties to Islam, Ladoja, in May, chaired the 2025 World Egungun festival.

The World Egungun Festival is a Yoruba cultural celebration that honours ancestors and showcases the traditions of Egungun masquerades. The festival features elaborate masquerade performances, music, dance, and cultural exhibitions.

5) Ladoja: Ex-senator

The senior high chief was elected into the Nigerian senate in 1993 during the short-lived Nigerian Third Republic.

He was a member of the United Nigeria Congress Party (UNCP) during the Sani Abacha political transition.

Oyo monarch ‘Oniroko’ dies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Oba Sunmaila Olasunkanmi Abioye Opeola (Kurunloju 1), the Oniroko of Irokoland in Akinyele local government area of Oyo state, joined his ancestors.

The transition of the monarch was confirmed in a statement by Prince Dolapo Abioye on behalf of the Opeola-Oniroko family.

