Oyo, Ibadan - Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, have been dragged to court by ex-governor Rashidi Ladoja.

As reported by Punch, Ladoja, the Otun Olubadan of Ibadan, dragged the duo to court over the recently approved chieftaincy title by the state governor.

Ex-Governor Rashidi Ladoja was reported to have shunned the coronation of the newly crowned chiefs. Photo Credit: Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja/Seyi Makinde

It was gathered by Legit.ng that the ten newly crowned chiefs were also included in the suit filed in court.

This action by Ladoja is on the heels of Makinde's approval of the elevation of chiefs following the recommendation of Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, the prescribed and consenting authority.

Governor Makinde, on Friday, July 7, presented the staff of office to the newly crowned monarchs in the state.

These monarchs are Owolabi Olakulehin; Tajudeen Ajibola; Eddy Oyewole; Lateef Adebimpe; Biodun Kola-Daisi; and Kola Adegbola.

Others include Hamidu Ajibade; Olubunmi Isioye; Bayo Akande, and Abiodun Azeez, while Ladoja, who had earlier rejected the elevation, was conspicuously absent at the ceremony, Vanguard reported.

