His Imperial Majesty Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland, on Monday morning, July 7, 2025, passed away, two days after celebrating his 90th birthday

The revered monarch was crowned on Friday, July 12, 2024, after the death of his predecessor, Oba (Dr.) Moshood Lekan Balogun

Mixed reactions have emerged from Nigerians, including tributes from former Kaduna Senator Shehu Sani, who described the late monarch a "stabilizing figure" and a "pillar of peace"

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, has reportedly passed away.

Legit.ng reported that Oba Olakulehin died on Monday morning, July 7, 2025, just two days after marking his 90th birthday on Saturday, July 5.

Oba Olakulehin was officially presented with the staff of office by Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, on Friday, July 12, 2024, becoming the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

He ascended the throne following the death of his predecessor, Oba (Dr.) Moshood Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, who passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at the age of 81. Prior to his ascension, Oba Olakulehin held the prestigious title of Balogun Olubadan.

His transition marks the end of a brief but impactful reign as the traditional ruler of one of Nigeria’s most prominent and culturally significant cities.

Shehu Sani, Nigerians react as Olubadan dies at 90

Mixed reactions have trailed the death of His Imperial Majesty Oba Owolabi Olakulehin. Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

Former Kaduna Senator Shehu Sani, in a post shared on his X page described the late monarch as a stabilising figure.

He tweeted:

"Olubadan Olakulehin was a stabilising figure in a complex society like ours and one of the nation’s strongest pillar of peace. May his soul rest in peace. Amin."

@OgbeniDipo tweeted:

"May the soul of Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, rest in peace. Condolences to all Ibadan sons and daughters worldwide."

@dammiedammie35 tweeted:

"Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Olakulehin reportedly D!es at 90 just two days after celebrating his birthday after spending a year on the throne🕊️ 💐."

@RealJAbdul tweeted:

"May his soul rest in peace."

@Wizlion01 tweeted:

"May his gentle soul rest in peace.

"This ibadan royal style ehn, if only it can be changed."

@Wizlion01 tweeted:

"Ladoja is the incoming, Kábíesi o."

@trigottista tweeted:

"Olu don maintain."

@barafalee_unf tweeted:

"So he became king at 89? He no get male child?"

@igbinhenry tweeted:

"When they keep using great grandpa as a king what do you expect huh?"

@big_orla tweeted:

"Rest in peace, I respect their culture but they should try to change the pattern of using 80 years 80-year-old for king, within 5 years they're about to bury 3 kings, is not even have value again."

