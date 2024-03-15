The family of the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, has said that the remains of the late traditional ruler will be interred on Friday, March 15, according to Islamic rite at his ancestral home in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

It was earlier reported that the late king reigned for two years before joining his ancestors at 81 on Thursday evening, March 14. A statement from Governor Seyi Makinde's office showed that the late monarch died at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo State, following a brief illness.

Family announces burial arrangement of Olubadan Photo Credit: Al-Khalifa Abubakr

Source: Twitter

The late monarch's younger brother, also referred to as the Baba-Kekere Olubadan, Kola Balogun, announced the burial arrangement on Thursday.

Oladele Ogunsola, the media personal assistant of the late traditional ruler, made this available to journalists in a statement.

