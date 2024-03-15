Oloye Akin Alabi, the lawmaker representing Egbeda/Ona-Ara federal constituency in Oyo state, has disclosed that the successor of the late Oba Lekan Balogun, the Olubadan of Ibadan, was not former Governor Adewolu Ladoja as against speculation.

In a tweet, the lawmaker responded to the claim by former presidential aide Tolu Ogunlesi, who has tipped the former governor as the next in line to become the Olubadan because of the existing tradition in the largest city.

According to Alabi, the next Olubadan will be High Chief Owolabi Olakukehin. Olakukehin is the next in line according to existing tradition.

Olubadan ascendance is one of the special cases in the Yoruba narrative. This is due to the fact that elevation and succession to becoming Olubadan is by promotion of the most senior chief and not purely hereditary like others.

The lawmaker's comment was in line with the amended Ibadan Chieftaincy Declaration on February 11, 2022; the verdict of the Oyo state high court on February 1 and 10, 2022, and sections 7, 20, 26 and 30 of the Chiefs Law of Oyo state 2000

This is because the above recognised two ruling lines to the emergence of the Olubadan. One is the Egbe Agba (civil), while the second is the Balogun line, which is military. The occupiers of the Olubadan seat are appointed from the two lines rotationally after the death of each Olubadan.

The law stated that the next Olubadan would be Otun Olubadan or Balogun. Olakukehin is the current Balogun of Ibadanland and the military head in the line of the Olubadan chieftaincy system.

The death of Oba Balogun would be a major shift in the leadership of the Olubadan Hierarchy because the late monarch was from the Egbe Agba, which is civil, and the power will shift to the Balogun.

