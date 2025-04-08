The title of Sarkin Sasa has been declared null, void, and unrecognisable in Ibadan land, the Oyo state capital

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, announced that Chief Akinade Ajani Amusa is the recognised Baale of Sasa land

Oba Olakulehin warned that any form of disobedience to his directive will be met with serious sanctions

Ibadan, Oyo state - The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, has declared the title of Sarkin Sasa null and void.

The monarch said Sarkin Sasa is not recognised by Ibadan Traditional Chieftaincy Law.,

Olubadan said Chief Akinade Ajani Amusa is the recognised Baale of Sasa land and warned against disobedience of Baale

As reported by Vangaurd, the declaration was made during the Olubadan – In – Council meeting held at Olubadan Palace, Oke Aremo, Ibadan.

“Chief Akinade Ajani Amusa is the recognised Baale of Sasa land in Akinyele Local Area and the accredited representative of the Olubadan of Ibadanland,” Olubadan confirmed.

“Let it be noted that any individual or group of persons in Sasa land are under the authority of the Baale of Sasa land; Chief Amusa Akinade Ajani.”

“It is therefore imperative to accord him the appropriate respect and authority. Any disobedience to his directive will be met with serious sanctions as it will be considered an affront to the Olubadan stool.”

The traditional gave the warning following the turbaning ceremony of Ciroma, as the new Sarkin Sasa without the approval of Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Ciroma was turbaned after the 8th day firdaus prayer of his father, late Alhaji Haruna Maiyasin Kastina, on March 8 2025, at Sasa, Ibadan.

Olubadan is alive and healthy

Legit.ng also reported that the Oyo state government debunked social media reports claiming the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, had died.

Palace officials assured the public that the Olubadan is alive, healthy, and still in Ibadan, dismissing claims of medical evacuation.

Oba Olakulehin, who became Olubadan in March 2024, is preparing to celebrate his 90th birthday on July 5.

