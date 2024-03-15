The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Moshood Olalekan Balogun, died at the age of 81 at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan

Oba Balogun passed away a few hours after he was admitted into the tertiary health facility on Thursday night, March 14

As Nigerians mourn the late first-class monarch, Legit.ng writes on the things to know about Oba Lekan Balogun

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Ibadan, Oyo state - The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Olalekan Balogun, is dead.

Legit.ng reports that the 42nd Olubadan died days after marking his second coronation anniversary.

The deceased monarch succeeded Oba Saliu Adetunji in 2022. Photo credits: Taiwo Lawal, Emperor Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Telu 1

Source: Facebook

News of the death of the 81-year-old Ibadan traditional ruler was confirmed by his media aide, Dele Ogunsola, late Thursday night, March 14.

Legit.ng looks at 5 things you need to know about the late Olubadan:

1) Oba Lekan Balogun: Former presidential hopeful

Late Oba Balogun was a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 1992/1993 presidential election.

Founded in 1989, the SDP is one of the opposition parties in Nigeria.

2) Oba Lekan Balogun: Ex-governorship candidate

Senator Balogun was also a governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo state.

He was a respected chieftain of the PDP in the state and the southwest geopolitical zone.

3) Late Olubadan: A one-time senator

Balogun represented Oyo Central senatorial district between 1999 and 2003 under the platform of the Alliance for Democracy (AD).

As a senator, he was chairman of the senate committee on national planning and was a member of several senate committees.

4) Late Olubadan of Ibadan: An erstwhile lecturer

Balogun worked as a lecturer at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Kaduna state.

Late Balogun was an academic.

5) Olubadan: Businessman

The deceased was a businessman.

During his lifetime, he sat on the board of several companies with interests in oil and gas, distributive trade, management consulting, mechanised farming, and export of non-oil items, as well as travel and tourism.

Read more about Olubadan:

Oyo kingmakers file suit against Makinde

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that five of the seven kingmakers in Oyo dragged the state governor, Seyi Makinde, to court over the government’s alleged refusal to approve the selection of Prince Lukman Gbadegesin as the new Alaafin of Oyo.

The aggrieved kingmakers also sued the attorney general/commissioner for justice, Biodun Aikomo, and the ministry of local government and chieftaincy affairs.

Source: Legit.ng