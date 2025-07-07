The palace of the Olubadan of Ibadanland has confirmed the passing of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Ige Olakulehin

The Chief Press Secretary to the late Olubadan, Prince Solomon Ayoade, confirmed the death of the first-class monarch to Legit.ng

Oba Olakulehin ascended the throne a year ago at age 89 with the first coronation anniversary scheduled to hold on Saturday, July 12, 2025

Royal drummers have relocated to Oba Ladoja’s house, heralding his ascension to the throne

Yoruba’s respect for the tradition has kept the Olubadan’s palace away from confirming the death of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Ige Olakulehin, who reportedly joined his ancestors early morning of Monday, July 7, 2025.

Celebrations have erupted in Ibadan after news broke Olubadan has passed on. Photo: Rashidi Ladoja

Confirmation of Olubadan’s death

Speaking with Legit.ng, the Chief Press Secretary, Prince Solomion Ayoade confirmed the death of the Olubadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin.

Mr Ayoade, who was in the process of transmitting the passing of the Olubadan to the government, told this reporter that,

“Yes, it's true that Baba has joined his ancestors. That is how we see it. Thank you”

CCII informs the Governor

A former President of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), Chief Adebayo Oyero, has informed Governor Seyi Makinde of the passing of Oba Olakulehin.

Chief Oyero briefed the Governor a while ago while filing this report.

The ancient city of Ibadan is replete with information of the 90-year-old monarch’s death.

In marketplaces, shops, and schools, Ibadan residents speak of the death of the Olubadan

A resident, Adewale, said, "One unique attribute of Ibadan is its peaceful transition, no lobby, no influence"

Speaking with Legit.ng, a retired civil servant and an indigene of Ibadan, Alhaji Wasiu Aliyu of Ile-Agbogunlori of Isale-Ijebu, Ibadan said,

"The late Olubadan was a dogged fighter against land grabbing by some Mogaji during his time. I think two Mogajis were suspended for land grabbing during his reign"

"Baba was a lover of peace and fought against insecurity in Nigeria and some parts of Ibadan. He is a complete gentleman"

Causes of Olubadan’s death

Legit.ng gathered that the 90-year-old Oba Olakulehin has been sick for some weeks.

A source close to the palace told our reporters that the late monarch's health has been fragile for months, but it got worse in the last few weeks.

“You know Baba is very old. I like to tell you that Baba is 94 years as I gathered from a reliable source, but officially, he is 90. He has been seriously sick”, a source who would not like to be mentioned because he lacks authority told Legit.ng correspondent.

Another person who spoke with Legit.ng eulogised Oba Olakulehin, noting that,

“It is good that he took the crown to the family crown has entered the family."

Another Olubadan is waiting, but tradition must be observed

The death of Olubadan and typical of the death of any Yoruba monarch is announced through an already established protocol. What is different in the case of the Olubadan monarchical system is that the next Olubadan is known.

Olubadan has two lines of Chieftaincy from which the Oluban can emerge: The Balogun line and the Otun line. Oba Olakulehin came from the Balogun line.

“Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Tajudeen Ajibola is the highest ranking in the line of the deceased monarch, and he would be the one to make the announcement that will be transmitted to the Governor for official announcement."

Drummers relocate to Ladoja’s House

As expected, drummers and shekere shakers have already stormed the Bodija residence of the next Olubadan, Oba Rashidi Ladoja.

Oba Ladoja is a former Governor of Oyo State and holds the highest rank in the civil line.

Meanwhile, as required by tradition, Aroko (symbolic message) has been sent to the family house of Oba Rashidi Lado at Isle-Osi in Ibadan, confirming him as the next to ascend the Olubadan throne.

