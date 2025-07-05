President Bola Tinubu has been said to be attending the 17th meeting of the BRIC nations on the invitation of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil

According to the presidency, Tinubu was invited because Nigeria is a partner member of BRIC, a status that is higher than that of a guest country

The presidency made this known while sharing the video of President Tinubu's arrival in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, July 5

The presidency has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu has landed in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, to attend the 17th meeting of the BRIC meeting which will be held in Rio de Janeiro. The presidency shared the video of the moment Tinubu landed in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, July 5.

Dada Olusegun, the special assistant to the president on social media, in a tweet on Saturday, July 5, disclosed that Tinubu will be attending the meeting on the invitation of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil.

The presidency added that the invitation was due to the fact that Nigeria is a 'partner country' of BRIC, a membership status that is a bit behind a full member of the organisation. He further explained that the status is higher than a guest country.

His statement reads in part:

"President Tinubu is attending the summit at the invitation of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil, on the strength of Nigeria's status as a 'partner country', a membership category short of full status. The Partner status is higher than that of a guest country, as has been the case in the past."

Read the tweet here:

Tinubu is visiting Saint Lucia, Brazil

The president was earlier reported to be travelling to Saint Lucia and Brazil to attend the BRIC meeting in the Caribbean nation. Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made the disclosure via a statement on Friday, June 27.

Tinubu is scheduled to deepen African nation engagement during his visit to Saint Lucia and then fly to Rio de Janeiro, where he will attend the 17th summit of the BRIC. The visit is expected to open new pathways for infrastructure development, educational cooperation, youth empowerment, and diplomatic exchange.

Tinubu speaks at Saint Lucia

Speaking at Saint Lucia, the president noted that his government has since taken bold steps to rescue the economy and restore investor confidence.

Also, during an interactive session on Wednesday, July 3, at the Windjammer Resort in Castries, Tinubu assured the diaspora community that Nigeria is on the path to recovery, citing reforms aimed at stabilising the economy and reducing oil smuggling.

How to sack Tinubu by Amaechi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rotimi Amaechi, the former minister of transportation, has said President Bola Tinubu can only be sacked in 2027 if Nigerians rise against him.

The former minister blamed the youths for always complaining and not standing up against the ruling elites.

Amaechi, who was a former Rivers governor, explained that the ruling elites are not up to 100,000, and over 200 million Nigerians could not stand against them.

