Rotimi Amaechi, the former minister of transportation, has said President Bola Tinubu can only be sacked in 2027 if Nigerians rise against him

The former minister blamed the youths for always complaining and not standing up against the ruling elites

Amaechi, who was a former Rivers governor, explained that the ruling elites are not up to 100,000, and over 200 million Nigerians could not stand against them

The former Minister of Transportation and ex-governor of Rivers, Rotimi Amaechi, has said that the only sure way to remove President Bola Tinubu from office in the 2027 presidential election is for the people to rise against him in the poll.

Amaechi, who recently dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the African Democratic Congress (ADC), further maintained that the country would not achieve its desired meaningful change through mere wishful thinking.

Amaechi speaks on the 2027 election

According to Vanguard, the former governor made the position while speaking at a public presentation of the 2025 Nigeria Social Cohesion Survey Report by the Africa Polling Institute in Abuja on Thursday, July 3.

The former minister argued that the next election should be between Nigerians and "bandits", adding that it was the only way to stop President Tinubu from returning to office in 2027.

His statement reads:

“The only way you can stop Tinubu from being the president of Nigeria in 2027 is to run an election of Nigerians versus the bandits.

“If you think you will just sit down and do that, may God be with you.”

Amaechi fires shots at Nigerian youths

He further criticised the Nigerian youths for consistently complaining about the situation in the country, but have failed to take action against the ruling class. The former Rivers governor said the elites who are stealing Nigerian money are not up to 100,000, and the country has 200 million people who can fight the elite.

Amaechi lamented that the youths would sit down in the houses, "complain and grumble". He questioned why the youths think the elite would completely move their hands. He questioned if they thought that the elite were not aware of the situation.

He stressed that the youths are not happy and remain helpless, not because the elite made them to be like that, but because they chose to be.

The former governor disclosed that it was his wife who stopped him from leaving the country. He expressed the confidence that he would be given the visa of any country of his choice to stay, but his wife insisted that they should stay behind, saying, "We can’t leave Nigeria because Nigeria is lovable. It’s lovely.”

Amaechi speaks on presidential ambition

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rotimi Amaechi, the ex-transportation minister, has promised to govern for four years, one term, if he becomes the presidential candidate of the ADC.

Amaechi's comment came just one day after he dumped the APC for the coalition adopted party, ADC.

The former minister would be the second southern bloc in the coalition movement that would make such a promise publicly.

