In a tragic twist of events, the Galadanchi village of Dutse LGA in Jigawa state was thrown into mourning as a 70-year-old man allegedly killed his 45-year-old sister

Adamu Yakubu reportedly stabbed his sister to death following a heated argument over family land inheritance

The police public relations officer of Jigawa state command, SP Shi’isu Adam, confirmed this in a statement and shared further details

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Jigawa state - A 70-year-old identified as Adamu Yakubu has allegedly killed his 45-year-old sister, identified as Hannatu Hashimu, over a land dispute stemming from family inheritance.

Man allegedly kills sister over family land dispute in Jigawa state, police confirmed. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Legit.ng

Source: Original

70-year-old man stabs sister to death

The tragic case of culpable homicide occurred at the Galadanchi village in Dutse Local Government Area of Jigawa state, leaving a family in shock and grief.

The police public relations officer, Jigawa state command, SP Shi’isu Adam, in a statement issued on Friday, July 4, said the incident occurred on July 1, 2025, The Punch reported.

“The suspect, 70-year-old Adamu Yakubu, allegedly killed his 45-year-old sister, Hannatu Hashimu, over a land dispute stemming from family inheritance.

“The suspect allegedly stabbed his sister with a stick during a heated argument over the sharing of family inheritance land,” SP Adam revealed.

Jigawa police take action after man stabbed his sister to death over family land. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

How the 45-year-old woman died

The altercation began as a verbal disagreement but escalated into physical violence, resulting in the tragic death of Hannatu Hashimu.

The deceased exited the house bitterly and fainted upon entering her matrimonial home, but was rushed to the Dutse General Hospital where she was pronounced dead by the medical doctor on duty, leaving the family in mourning.

The police statement highlighted that:

“The suspect was arrested and is currently in police custody, assisting with the ongoing investigation.”

However, SP Adam disclosed that the assault stick was recovered and kept as an exhibit, and the suspect will be arraigned in court upon completion of the investigation.

Retired policeman allegedly kills 3, self over land dispute

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Charles Atideka, reportedly took his own life after allegedly killing three people over a land dispute in Lagos state.

The tragic incident, confirmed by the Lagos state police command, occurred on Tuesday in Badagry.

However, his son, Henry Atideka, has shared a conflicting report concerning the death of his father.

Read related articles here:

Relatives kill, bury sibling in shallow grave

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Police arrested two relatives who allegedly killed and buried a family member in a shallow grave in Anambra state.

The State Commissioner for Police, CP Nnaghe Itam, said the deceased was beaten to death after he had been caught stealing.

Itam said the relatives buried the deceased in the Oko community, Orumba North local government area, to cover up a crime.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng