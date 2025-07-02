A tragic explosion in Kano state has claimed the life of a 55-year-old labourer and injured six others in Kano state

An unexploded grenade detonated at a local scrapyard when scrap workers were offloading materials from a semi-trailer

While security analyst Zagazola Makama confirmed the incident via a statement, the Kano state police command is yet to release an official statement

Kano state - A deadly explosion rocked the Kofar Dawanau area in the Dala Local Government Area of Kano State on Monday evening, June 30, killing one person and injuring six others.

An explosion that occurred at a scrapyard in Kano state has claimed one life and injured six others. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: ZAgazola

Greande explosion in Kano: What really happened

Speaking on the Monday incident, an eyewitness disclosed that the blast, which occurred at a local scrapyard, was reportedly triggered by an old, unexploded hand grenade that detonated while scrap materials were being offloaded.

However, according to preliminary investigations by the Bomb Disposal Unit (BOMPOL), the explosive device, believed to be a vintage military hand grenade, was unknowingly mixed with other metallic scrap items in a semi-trailer bearing registration number PKM 709 ZY.

55 years old man dead, 6 others injured

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, a 55-year-old labourer Hamisu Uzairu, a resident of PRP Kwanar Jaba Quarters in Nasarawa LGA, lost his life in the incident.

The investigation further revealed that he was pronounced dead at Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital, Kano, where he and other victims were rushed for emergency treatment.

However, six injured victims identified as Sani Ahmed, Najib Sani, Jabir Tijani, Wada Abdullahi, Huzaifa Yusha’u, and Bilyaminu Sani, are currently receiving treatment at the same hospital for varying degrees of injuries.

Security analyst Zagazola Makama confirmed the details of the explosion and the identity of the deceased.

Police intervened as grenade explosion kills one, injures six others in Kano. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Police alerted

Meanwhile, the owner of the scrapyard, Jamilu Zakari Salisu, promptly alerted the Dala Divisional Police Headquarters, prompting a swift response from security operatives who cordoned off the area and launched an investigation.

Although, authorities are now working to determine the origin of the grenade and whether additional explosive materials may be present in other scrap supplies.

However, as at the time of filing this report, the Kano state police command had yet to issue an official statement regarding the explosion.

This happened after a deadly explosion occurred on June 21, 2025, in the Hotoro Eastern Bypass area of Kano, which claimed at least five lives and injured 15 others.

Explosion in Buni Yadi, Yobe state

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that an explosion occurred at the Buni Yadi market in Yobe state, suspected to be caused by a planted IED.

The explosion injured a girl, according to a resident of Buni Yadi, Ali Hassan.

Captain Muhammad Shehu, spokesman for the Sector 2 Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai, confirmed the incident and stated that another IED was discovered and successfully detonated by the Army.

