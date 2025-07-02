Just In: Tension As Explosion Rocks Kano, One Dead, Several Others Injured
- A tragic explosion in Kano state has claimed the life of a 55-year-old labourer and injured six others in Kano state
- An unexploded grenade detonated at a local scrapyard when scrap workers were offloading materials from a semi-trailer
- While security analyst Zagazola Makama confirmed the incident via a statement, the Kano state police command is yet to release an official statement
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Kano state - A deadly explosion rocked the Kofar Dawanau area in the Dala Local Government Area of Kano State on Monday evening, June 30, killing one person and injuring six others.
Greande explosion in Kano: What really happened
Speaking on the Monday incident, an eyewitness disclosed that the blast, which occurred at a local scrapyard, was reportedly triggered by an old, unexploded hand grenade that detonated while scrap materials were being offloaded.
However, according to preliminary investigations by the Bomb Disposal Unit (BOMPOL), the explosive device, believed to be a vintage military hand grenade, was unknowingly mixed with other metallic scrap items in a semi-trailer bearing registration number PKM 709 ZY.
55 years old man dead, 6 others injured
As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, a 55-year-old labourer Hamisu Uzairu, a resident of PRP Kwanar Jaba Quarters in Nasarawa LGA, lost his life in the incident.
The investigation further revealed that he was pronounced dead at Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital, Kano, where he and other victims were rushed for emergency treatment.
However, six injured victims identified as Sani Ahmed, Najib Sani, Jabir Tijani, Wada Abdullahi, Huzaifa Yusha’u, and Bilyaminu Sani, are currently receiving treatment at the same hospital for varying degrees of injuries.
Security analyst Zagazola Makama confirmed the details of the explosion and the identity of the deceased.
Police alerted
Meanwhile, the owner of the scrapyard, Jamilu Zakari Salisu, promptly alerted the Dala Divisional Police Headquarters, prompting a swift response from security operatives who cordoned off the area and launched an investigation.
Although, authorities are now working to determine the origin of the grenade and whether additional explosive materials may be present in other scrap supplies.
However, as at the time of filing this report, the Kano state police command had yet to issue an official statement regarding the explosion.
This happened after a deadly explosion occurred on June 21, 2025, in the Hotoro Eastern Bypass area of Kano, which claimed at least five lives and injured 15 others.
Read related articles here:
- Insecurity in Nigeria: Explosion rocks APC-controlled state, deaths recorded
- Breaking: Tension as explosions rock Niger community, details emerge
- Jos bomb scare sparks panic as police, Plateau govt react
Explosion in Buni Yadi, Yobe state
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that an explosion occurred at the Buni Yadi market in Yobe state, suspected to be caused by a planted IED.
The explosion injured a girl, according to a resident of Buni Yadi, Ali Hassan.
Captain Muhammad Shehu, spokesman for the Sector 2 Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai, confirmed the incident and stated that another IED was discovered and successfully detonated by the Army.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.