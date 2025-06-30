Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa is currently in Kaduna State, spending the second half of his holiday with loved ones

The former Leicester City forward partnered with his teammate on the senior national team to thrill the spectators at a local pitch

The Kano Pillars player also returned to the Super Eagles squad in May, featuring in the Unity Cup match against Ghana in London

Ahmed Musa made a return to Kaduna state during the 2024/25 holidays after a successful season with Kano Pillars.

The Super Eagles winger played in several football tournaments in the country, including the star-studded #PlayForPurpose charity match organised by William Troost-Ekong, where he thrilled the fans with his pace.

Musa, who is known to be Nigeria's longest-serving player provided an assist for forward Kelechi Iheanacho for his side.

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa partnered with Valencia forward Sadiq Umar during a football match at Barnawa, Kaduna State.

In a post on Instagram, the 32-year-old operated mostly from the left wing for Team Blue, giving the defenders a tough time throughout the match.

The combination of Musa and Umar brought joy to the faces of the fans as they watched the pair deliver a top-notch performance in the match.

The Kano Pillars winger scored a hat-trick in the match against Team Orange, including a free-kick, with Sadiq Umar creating all the assists.

Musa mobbed by fans

After an exciting match, Ahmed Musa got a rosy standing ovation from the spectators present on the pitch.

Some of the fans tried to touch the Super Eagles forward but were prevented by armed security personnel.

One of the grassroots coaches had the opportunity to whisper some words to Ahmed Musa, which caught his attention.

After the departure of Ahmed Musa, popularly called "The Governor" by Northern fans, Sadiq Umar quietly left the arena with his personal security details.

Legit.ng compiled some reactions that trailed the video. Read them below:

countryboy500000 wrote:

"I know @ahmedmusa718 is a great man. Please sir I know you are seeing the roofs where those children learn please do something sir please sir I know it’s not your responsibility. Thank you sir."

qiyyams23 replied:

"Even the pitch, it’s something they can help them rehabilitate!"

babson83 said:

"@ahmedmusa718 Respect Senior... Please help fix the roof for the primary school to show love more blessing."

_hass.huss said:

"Super captain!!!"

At the end of the 2024/25 NPFL, Ahmed Musa scored a total of 8 goals and provided 2 assists per Transfermarkt.

The 2013 AFCON winner made a return to the Super Eagles squad during the Unity Cup in London after initially being dropped for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, per Leadership.

Musa speaks on Nigeria's World Cup hopes

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ahmed Musa has stressed the importance of Nigeria’s upcoming World Cup qualifier against Rwanda, warning that failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup would be a disaster for Nigerian football.

The most successful Super Eagles FIFA World Cup striker emphasised that missing out on the global tournament would not only affect the current squad but also hinder the progress of future generations of Nigerian players.

Musa was dropped from coach Eric Chelle’s final 23-man squad for the crucial game.

