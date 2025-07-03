Renowned Islamic scholar, Dr. Sharafdeen Gbadebo Raji, has filed a cross-petition against Ilorin-based cleric, Shaykh Abu Sheriff, over allegations of defamation and false charges

The legal dispute intensifies the ongoing religious controversy in Kwara State as the cleric's petition accuses Shaykh Abu Sheriff of maliciously filing a false criminal charge

The Islamic scholar urges the court to take punitive action against Shaykh Abu Sheriff for attempting to mislead the court and for the religious implications of his actions

A renowned Islamic scholar, Dr. Sharafdeen Gbadebo Raji, Director of Al-Madeena Islamic Centre in Ogbomoso, has filed a cross-petition against the Ilorin-based cleric, Shaykh Abu Sheriff of Olowo Compound, Gambari area of Kwara State.

The legal move was confirmed through a petition dated July 1, 2025, submitted by Raji’s legal team to the Upper Area Court 3, Pake, Ilorin. In the complaint, which was made available to Legit.ng.

Legit.ng learned that Dr. Raji is accusing the Ilorin cleric of defamation, injurious falsehood, and filing a false criminal charge. These allegations have further intensified the ongoing religious controversy in the state.

In his petition, Raji urges the court to take punitive action against Shaykh Abu Sheriff over what he described as a calculated attempt to mislead the court and damage his reputation.

The legal dispute stems from an earlier complaint filed by Shaykh Abu Sheriff on behalf of the Muslim Community in Ilorin, identified as Case No: UACIV/CRF/75/2025, which accused Dr Raji of making controversial statements deemed offensive to Ilorin’s religious identity during a session conducted by the cleric in a viral video in June.

During the session, some young men claimed that Ilorin people worship Sobi Mountain.

Raji, who moderated the session, offered the students gifts for mentioning what he described as "non-Islamic" practices.

The video went viral and triggered widespread debates among scholars and Islamic followers across Kwara State and Oyo State.

Dr. Raji's legal team presents a counter-petition

In his formal response, Dr. Raji’s legal team declared that the original complaint was a smear campaign driven by envy and mischief.

The petition was signed by a legal team consisting of V.Y. Ajibade Esq, Abdulateef Audu Esq, T.A. Ahmed Esq, T.A. Sanusi Esq, A.M. Muhammed Esq, Surajudeen Salaudeen Esq, Katibi Abubakar Esq, M.K. Abdulkadir Esq, Saka Jimoh Esq, and John Ogedengbe Esq.

Copies of the petition were also forwarded to the Director of the Area Court, High Court Complex.

They described the allegations as “spurious, unfounded, and baseless,” adding that the criminal proceedings were deliberately fabricated to mislead the court and incite public anger against the respected Ogbomoso scholar.

“We assert that the Cross-Defendant maliciously and falsely instituted a direct criminal complaint against the Cross-Complainant filled with spurious, unfounded, and baseless allegations. The said complaint was brought with the clear intent to mislead the Honourable Court and to tarnish the good name and reputation of the Cross-Complainant,” the petition stated.

Dr. Raji's legal representatives argue the claim

Raji’s lawyers argued that the accusations against him amounted to defamation, as defined under Section 392 of the Penal Code, by unjustly injuring his reputation, Injurious falsehood under Section 393, for spreading knowingly false information with the intent to cause harm; and false charge under Section 180, for initiating criminal proceedings based on fabricated claims.

According to the cross-petition, Dr. Raji believes the case filed by Shaykh Abu Sheriff was not only malicious but designed to paint him as an enemy of Ilorin’s religious culture and to destroy his years of hard-earned reputation as a leading Islamic voice in southwestern Nigeria.

The document stated: “We assert that the Cross-Defendant’s actions were carried out deliberately to mislead this Honourable Court and to unjustly portray the Cross-Complainant as an enemy of Ilorin Emirate’s religious identity.”

“We respectfully urge this Honourable Court to invoke the necessary legal machinery against the Defendant,” the legal team prayed.

Sheikh Sharafdeen Raji dragged to court

Legit.ng previously reported that 12 lawyers based in Ilorin had filed a direct criminal complaint against a prominent Islamic scholar, Sheikh Sharafdeen Raji Gbadebo, and three others over claims deemed defamatory and inciting against the Ilorin Muslim community.

The complaint, exclusively obtained by Legit.ng on Tuesday, July 1, was filed before the Upper Area Court 3 in Pake, Ilorin, and is based on what the complainants describe as a deliberate attempt to paint Ilorin Emirate Muslims as idol worshippers through a widely circulated video clip.

