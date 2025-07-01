The Centre for Democratic Integrity and Leadership (CDIL) has defended FCT minister Nyesom Wike and hailed him for his outstanding performance in the nation's capital

The group described the reports suggesting that Wike allocated hectares of land to his children as "baseless accusations"

In a statement, CDIL highlighted Wike’s achievements and explained why some actors in the elements are against the FCT's minister's top job in Bola Tinubu's administration

The Centre for Democratic Integrity and Leadership (CDIL) has hailed the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike's performance, clearing him of any wrongdoing in the administration of land in Abuja.

The CSO's statement comes in response to a recent media campaign alleging that Wike corruptly allocated thousands of hectares of land to his son, Joaquin Wike.

According to CDIL, the allegations are "politically charged" and "highly irresponsible," lacking in both context and credibility.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, July 1, Kelvin Kuhwa noted that Wike has shown "extraordinary leadership and administrative rigor" since assuming office, transforming the FCT's infrastructure and land administration.

He highlighted Wike's achievements, including the renovation of the International Conference Centre, delivery of intra-city rail and bus terminals, and the resurfacing of internal roads.

The group also emphasised that land administration has been brought under fresh scrutiny, with dormant allocations and illegal land grabs being revoked and reallocated to those who would utilise the land productively.

Regarding the allegations against Wike, CDIL added that there is no prohibition against allocating land to a legitimate company based on who its directors may be, and that the proper processes were followed in the allocation of land to Joaq Farms and Estates Ltd, a company associated with Wike's son.

Recall that Wike's camp said the claim that the former Rivers state governor allocated vast hectares of land to one of his sons is a fabrication.

In a statement on Thursday, June 26, obtained by Legit.ng, Lere Olayinka, the senior special assistant on public communications and social media to Wike, described the accusation as "another falsehood from the vault of those whose main job is to malign the FCT minister."

The CSO believes that the smear campaign against Wike is driven by entrenched interests who have lost access to the FCT's former regime of favouritism and are fighting back against the minister's reforms.

Kuhwa said the Minister's outstanding performance is already being perceived as a threat to persons who are President Bola Tinubu's administration.

The statement added:

"Since his assumption of office, Mr. Wike has shown extraordinary leadership and administrative rigor. From neglected roads and infrastructure decay to bureaucratic indifference and fiscal leakage, the FCT was a textbook example of government dysfunction. But under Wike’s stewardship, the nation’s capital has witnessed a rapid, visible and measurable reversal of these trends.

"He has revived the long-abandoned renovation of the International Conference Centre, now renamed the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Conference Centre, and turned it into a world-class diplomatic hub. For years, the ICC stood in embarrassing decline, yet within months, it was not only fully rehabilitated but re-equipped to host high-level international summits with renewed prestige. This alone is a legacy-defining achievement.

It is within this same reformist framework that land administration has been brought under fresh scrutiny. Prior to Mr. Wike’s appointment, dormant allocations and illegal land grabs were rampant across Abuja. In line with his vow to sanitise the system, the Minister began revoking undeveloped allocations and reallocating them—legally—to those who would utilise the land productively.

"That some allocations were made to corporate entities — such as Joaq Farms and Estates Ltd — is neither criminal nor irregular. Joaq Farms is a registered business. Under existing legislation, there is no prohibition against allocating land to a legitimate company based on who its directors may be — so long as the proper processes are followed, which, by all available evidence, they were."

CDIL urged Nigerians to reject toxic reporting and stands firmly with Wike, citing his record of rebuilding the capital and enforcing development standards.

