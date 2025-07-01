The federal government's Decade of Gas Project has received a boost from the BUA group to help Nigerians transition to cleaner energy

The federal minister for petroleum resources announced that five million Nigerian households will get free LPG cylinders over the next five years

The government is also set to commission 150 gas stations across the country before the end of 2025

Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon, a journalist with Legit.ng, has over a decade of experience in business reporting across digital and mainstream media.

In actualising the vision to transition Nigeria to cleaner energy, the federal government has said that it will be distributing 5 million Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders across Nigeria before 2030.

This is part of the LPG peneetration programme and would help Nigerians at the grassroots access clean energy, and will be sponsored by the BUA group.

The Minister of Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, made this announcement while flagging off the North West Zone phase of the grassroots LPG Peneetration Programme in Sokoto.

The cylinders will be distributed across the next five years. Photo credit: Nurphoto

Source: UGC

Ekpo disclosed that the programme has been successfully launched in the North East, South South, South West, and the FCT Abuja.

He thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for supporting the programme, and revealed that the goal is to convert one million Nigerian households to adopt cleaner and safer energy for their cooking by giving them LPG cylinders.

Why FG wants to distribute LPG cylinders

Ekpo stated:

“This programme isn’t just about gas—it’s about health, opportunity, and environmental responsibility.”

The minister explained that it would help Nigeria reduce indoor air pollution and deforestation, Channels News reports.

He added that with this initiative the government will create jobs for women and youth along the LPG value chain.

Ekpo said that local manufacturers and distributors would benefit from the initiative, and commended the Coordinator of the Decade of Gas project for his strategic leadership.

He also thanked the BUA Group for sponsoring the distribution of LPG cylinders to the underserved communities in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the federal government's Decade of Gas project faced major challenges as scarcity hit Lagos, Abuja and other cities across Nigeria.

The cost of refilling LPG cylinders increases

The National Bureau of Statistics, in its latest Price Watch report, disclosed that the cost of refilling Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders, also known as cooking gas, increased in April 2025.

According to the bureau, the price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of LPG rose by 7.69% month-on-month, reaching N7,885.60 from N7,322.49 recorded in March 2025.

Similarly, the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg LPG cylinder rose by 9.82% month-on-month to N20,268.06, up from N18,456.24 in March 2025.

BUA Group is sponsoring 5 million free gas cylinders. Photo credit: BUA Group

Source: UGC

Imo, Delta, Rivers, and Ebonyi rank among the states where cooking gas prices are highest in Nigeria.

Cooking gas prices crash in Lagos, Abuja.

In related news, the price of liquefied natural gas (LPG) has crashed in Lagos, Abuja and parts of Nigerian cities.

Legit.ng surveyed major LPG depots, and the findings revealed that the price of cooking gas crashed following the removal of import duty on accessories by the Nigerian government and the strengthening of the naira.

Findings showed that a 12.5kg cylinder refill, which costs N13,125, now sells for N12,500, while a 6kg cylinder now sells for N6,000 from N6,300, and a 3kg cylinder sells for N3,000 from N3,150.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng