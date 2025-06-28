A funeral prayer in absentia (Salatul Ga’ib) was held on Saturday in Kano for renowned Nigerian business mogul, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, who recently passed away

Thousands of mourners, including dignitaries and the Deputy Senate President, gathered to pay their last respects to Dantata

The late philanthropist Dantata will be buried in Madina, Saudi Arabia, according to family arrangements

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Funeral prayer in absentia (Salatul Ga’ib) was held on Saturday, June 28, in Kano for the late business mogul, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, who died on Friday, June 27, in Dubai at the age of 94.

Alhaji Aminu Dantata passed away at the age of 94 on Friday, June 27, 2025. Photo credit: NAN

Source: Twitter

The prayer, held at the Umar Bin Khattab Mosque in the Kano metropolis, was led by Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil, Chairman of the Kano State Council of Ulamas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that thousands of sympathisers, including prominent personalities such as the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, attended the prayer to honour the memory of the deceased.

Dantata to be buried in Saudi Arabia

Speaking after the prayers, Khalil said Salatul Ga’ib is observed for Muslims who die outside their home country or in places where funeral rites cannot be performed.

As reported by The Punch, Khalil said Salatul Ga’ib described the late Alhaji Aminu Dantata as a devoted Muslim, philanthropist, and community leader who lived a life of service and humility.

The News Agency of Nigeria stated that “he is expected to be buried in Madina, Saudi Arabia, in accordance with family arrangements.”

Thousands of mourners pay their last respect as Kano holds funeral prayer for billionaire businessman Dantata. Photo credit: NAN

Source: UGC

Who is Alhaji Aminu Dantata?

Dantata was a leading figure in Nigeria’s private sector, expanding his family’s legacy into a conglomerate with interests in construction, manufacturing, finance, agriculture, and oil and gas.

He was also renowned for his philanthropic works, having funded schools, hospitals, mosques, and welfare centres across Northern Nigeria through his foundation and personal initiatives.

The late business mogul has founded and co-founded several companies in different sectors of the economy.

Some of these included the Jaiz Bank, Express Petroleum & Gas Company Ltd, and several others. History has it that the foremost Kano business mogul was a member of the National Movement, an organisation that later metamorphosed into the defunct National Party of Nigeria.

Nigerians react as Tinubu bows to Alhassan Dantata

Legit.ng earlier reported that a prominent northern businessman, Aminu Alhassan Dantata, was at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Tuesday, May 21.

Dantata visited Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and one of the photos shared by a presidential aide showed the president's humility.

Details of Tuesday’s discussion have not been made public as of the time of filing this report.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng