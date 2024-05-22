"Cultured": Tinubu Bows for Prominent Northern Nigerian Business Icon Dantata, Photos Emerge
- A prominent northern businessman, Aminu Alhassan Dantata, was at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Tuesday, May 21
- Dantata visited Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and one of the photos shared by a presidential aide showed the president's humility
- Details of Tuesday’s discussion have not been made public as of the time of filing this report
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.
FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu showed respect by bowing to greet Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, the chairman of Dantata group of companies, when the latter visited him in Abuja on Tuesday, May 21.
Legit.ng reports that Dantata, who clocked 93 on Sunday, May 19, is the patriarch of the Alhassan Dantata family in Kano.
Dantata's visit to Tinubu: Nigerians react
Following the update from Bayo Onanuga, special adviser on information and strategy to President Tinubu, Nigerians on X (formerly Twitter) shared their thoughts.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Legit.ng captures some below:
@twuyi68 commented:
"Yoruba are the most cultured tribe in the world. Imagine the number one citizen of Nigeria PBAT greeting an elderly man with full respect.
"God bless our president."
@TeddyKing4real said:
"Respect for the elders. That's a Yoruba unparalleled culture. Typical Omoluabi."
@zinnyUthor4 wrote:
"Can you see how Tinubu bow for anybody he greet. That man is really an Omoluabi look at the way is showcasing the respect to people. I love this man."
@akashetu09 wrote:
"That is the Omoluabi in PBAT."
Read more on Bola Tinubu
- Fresh report unveils amount Tinubu's govt proposed as new minimum wage
- NLC takes decision as Tinubu's govt reportedly proposes N54,000 as new minimum wage
- Tinubu’s govt clarifies applicants who can access student loans
Northern elder blasts Tinubu
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Professor Usman Yusuf, a member of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), described Tinubu government's 'Renewed Hope' agenda as hopelessness.
He noted that rather than injecting the Nigerian people with some hope capsules, the current administration has made Nigerians more hopeless in the last year since the ex-Lagos governor assumed office as the country’s president.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng