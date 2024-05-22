A prominent northern businessman, Aminu Alhassan Dantata, was at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Tuesday, May 21

Dantata visited Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and one of the photos shared by a presidential aide showed the president's humility

Details of Tuesday’s discussion have not been made public as of the time of filing this report

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu showed respect by bowing to greet Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, the chairman of Dantata group of companies, when the latter visited him in Abuja on Tuesday, May 21.

Legit.ng reports that Dantata, who clocked 93 on Sunday, May 19, is the patriarch of the Alhassan Dantata family in Kano.

Dantata's visit to Tinubu: Nigerians react

Following the update from Bayo Onanuga, special adviser on information and strategy to President Tinubu, Nigerians on X (formerly Twitter) shared their thoughts.

Legit.ng captures some below:

@twuyi68 commented:

"Yoruba are the most cultured tribe in the world. Imagine the number one citizen of Nigeria PBAT greeting an elderly man with full respect.

"God bless our president."

@TeddyKing4real said:

"Respect for the elders. That's a Yoruba unparalleled culture. Typical Omoluabi."

@zinnyUthor4 wrote:

"Can you see how Tinubu bow for anybody he greet. That man is really an Omoluabi look at the way is showcasing the respect to people. I love this man."

@akashetu09 wrote:

"That is the Omoluabi in PBAT."

