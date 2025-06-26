INEC received 110 political party applications ahead of the 2027 elections, including two parties with the acronym “ADA”

INEC dismissed claims of bias, stating it will treat all registration requests fairly and in accordance with electoral laws, regardless of the political influence of the applicants

High-profile figures including Atiku, Amaechi, and El-Rufai are reportedly backing one of the ADA factions

FCT, Abuja – As political momentum builds ahead of the 2027 general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that it has received no fewer than 110 applications from associations seeking registration as political parties.

Among these are two proposed parties bearing the same acronym “ADA”, the All Democratic Alliance and the Advanced Democratic Alliance, a development that is likely to spark interest and confusion among political observers.

Recall that among the groups seeking registration is the All Democratic Alliance (ADA), reportedly backed by an emerging anti-Tinubu coalition.

Prominent politicians believed to be part of the initiative include former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former governors Rotimi Amaechi and Nasir El-Rufai, and northern political leader Umar Ardo.

A statement posted via its X on Thursday, June 26, INEC stated that its registration process is transparent, fair, and guided strictly by law.

INEC insists on impartiality in political party registration

INEC also addressed recent claims that it is compromising its independence by dragging its feet on certain applications, including those believed to be backed by high-profile politicians.

The Commission dismissed these as unfounded and politically motivated.

“Nigerians may recall that the same accusation was made in 2013 when the Commission was falsely accused of obstructing a party merger. The present Commission has acted strictly according to the law,” INEC noted.

The electoral body pointed out that it had previously registered 91 political parties ahead of the 2019 elections and later deregistered over 70 for failing to meet legal requirements.

Aside from the two ADAs, the list of proposed parties also includes:

1. All Democratic Alliance (ADA)

2. Advanced Democratic Alliance (ADA)

3. Abiding Greatness Party (AGP)

4. About All (Nigerian)

5. About Nigeria Party (ABNP)

6. Above All (AA)

7. Absolute Congress (ABC)

8 Abundance Africa Alliance (AAA)

9. Abundant Social Party (ASP)

10 Accelerated African Development Association (AADA)

11. Access Party (AP)

12. Advance Nigeria Congress (ANC)

13. African Action Group (AAG)

14. African Reformation Party (ARP)

15. African Union Congress (AUC)

16. Alliance for Youth and Women Party (AYWP)

17. Alliance of Patriots (AOP)

18. Alliance Social Party

19. Alliance Youth Party of Nigeria (AYPN)

20. Allied Conservative Congress (ACC)

21. All Allies Alliance

22. All For All Congress (AFAC)

23. All Gender Party (AGP)

24. All Grassroots Party (AGP)

25. All Labour's Party (ALP)

26. All Nigerians Alliance (ANA)

27. All Nigerians’ Party (ANP)

28. All Youth Reclaim Party (AYRP)

29. Citizen Democratic Alliance (CDA)

30. Citizens Party of Nigeria (CPN)

31. Citizen Progressive Party (CPP)

32. Citizen United Congress (CUC)

33. Coalition for Nigerian Democrats (CND)

34. Community Alliance Party (CAP)

35. Congress Action Party (CAP)

36. Democratic People’s Party (DPP)

37. Democratic Peoples Congress (DPC)

38. Democratic Leadership Party (DLP)

39. Democratic Union for Progress (DUP)

40. Development & Freedom Party (DFP)

41. Economic Liberation Party (ELP)

42. Far-Right Party

43. Freewill Humanitarian Party (FHP)

44. Great Alliance Party (GAP)

45. Great Nigeria Party (GNP)

46. Grassroot Alliance Party (GAP)

47. Great Transformation Party (GTP)

48. Grassroot Ambassador’s Party (GAP)

49. Grassroot Ambassadors’Party (GRAP)

50. Good Guardian Party (GG PARTY)

51. Key of Freedom Party (KFP)

52. LA RIBA Multipurpose Cooperative Society

53. Liberation People’s Party (LPP)

54. Movement of the People (MOP)

55. National Action Congress Party (NACP)

56. National Action Network (NAN)

57. National Democratic Movement

58. National Democratic Party (NDP)

59. National Freedom Party (NFP)

60. National Reform Party (NRP)

61. National Youth Alliance (NYA)

62. New Green Coalition Party (NGCP)

63. New Green Congress (NGC)

64. New Green Generation Coalition Party (NGCP)

65. New National Democratic Party (NNDP)

66. New Nigeria Congress (NNC)

67. New Nigeria Democratic Party (NNDP)

68. New Nigeria Leadership Party (NNLP)

69. Nigerian Liberty Movement (NLM)

70. Nigeria Democratic Alliance (NIDA)

71. Nourish Democratic People’s Congress (NDPC)

72. Obidient Peoples Party (OPP)

73. Obedients Peoples Party (OPP)

74. Party for Socialist Transformation (PST)

75. Patriotic Congress Party (PCP)

76. Patriotic Nigerians Party (PNP)

77. Patriotic Peoples’ Party (PPP)

78. Patriots Party (PP)

79. Patriots Alliance Network (PAN)

80. Peace, Unity & Prosperity Culture (PUP Culture)

81. People Democratic Alliance (PDA)

82. Peoples Democratic Congress (PDC)

83. Peoples Emancipation Party (PEP)

84. Peoples Freedom Party (PFP)

85. Peoples Liberation Congress Party (PLPC)

86. Peoples Liberation Party (PLP)

87. Peoples National Congress (PNC)

88. Pink Political Party (PPP)

89. Polling Unit Ambassadors of Nigeria (PUAN)

90. Progressive Obedients Party (POP)

91. Rebuild Nigeria Group (RNG)

92. Republican Party of Nigeria

93. Republican Party of Nigeria (RPN)

94. Reset Nigeria (RN)

95. Save Nigeria People Party (SNPP)

96. Sceptre Influence Party (SIP)

97. Socialist Equality Party (SEP)

98. Team New Nigeria (TNN)

99. The Populist Party (Party P)

100. The True Democrats (TTD)

101. United Citizens Congress (UCC)

102. United National Youths Party of Nigeria

103. United Social Democrats (USDP)

104. United Peoples Victory Party (UPVP)

105. Village Intelligence Party (VIP)

106. Young Democratic Congress (YDC)

107. Young Motivation & Awareness for Development Forum

108. Youth Progressive Empowerment Initiative (YPEI)

109. Zuma Reform (ZR)

110. Zonal Rescue Movement (ZRM)

ADA: 5 facts to about new party Atiku, El-Rufai others want to register

Previously, Legit.ng reported that some politicians pushing for the creation of the All Democratic Alliance (ADA) sent a letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), requesting the registration of the party.

Members of the anti-Bola Tinubu coalition include former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Rivers state governor, Rotimi Amaechi; his Kaduna state counterpart, Nasir El-Rufai, the convener of the League of Northern Democrats, Umar Ardo and a host of others.

