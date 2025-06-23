The 2025 World Happiness Report ranked the Federal Republic of Nigeria as the 7th friendliest country to strangers globally

The report assessed 147 countries based on self-reported well-being and prosocial behaviours like helping others, volunteering, and donating

Oxford University’s Wellbeing Research Centre, in collaboration with Gallup and the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, compiled the report

The Federal Republic of Nigeria has been ranked as the 7th friendliest country to strangers in the world.

This is according to the 2025 World Happiness Report released on Monday, June 23, 2025.

As reported by The Guardian, the report assessed 147 countries based on indicators such as self-reported well-being and prosocial behaviour, including helping others, volunteering, and donating.

The report, however, the report placed Nigeria as the 105th overall in happiness. It pointed to challenges like poor life satisfaction and weak institutions.

According to The Punch, the report revealed a trust gap: Nigerians were more confident in strangers than in public systems.

When asked about lost wallets:

Nigeria ranked 33rd if found by a stranger

71st if found by a neighbour

126th if found by the police

This highlights low public trust in institutions, a pattern seen in many countries with fragile systems.

According to the report, Nigeria’s pattern is similar to other countries like Liberia, Jamaica, Trinidad, Kenya, Sierra Leone, Senegal, Venezuela, Ukraine, and Zambia. Nigeria also placed 45th globally in charitable donations.

The report noted, “Where institutional structures are weak, helping strangers likely becomes the most direct and effective form of benevolence.”

Nigeria Ranked 105th in world happiness report

Recall that Nigeria was ranked 105th globally and 10th in Africa in the latest Global Happiness Report, with Finland maintaining its position as the happiest country.

Economic instability, insecurity, corruption, and high unemployment contribute to Nigeria’s low ranking, despite strong community ties and resilience.

Experts suggest that improved governance, economic stability, and security reforms could enhance Nigeria’s overall happiness and well-being.

