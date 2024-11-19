The 2024 Open Doors Report on International Education Exchange said Nigeria is the 7th country with the most student enrollment in the United States

According to the report, Nigeria has 20,029 students enrolment, which is a 13.5 percent increase from the previous year

The report said "Nigerian students bring a wealth of diversity, perspectives, and academic excellence to U.S. universities"

United States - Nigeria has been ranked as the 7th country with student enrollment at U.S. colleges and universities with 20,029 students in 2023/2024.

The 2024 Open Doors Report on International Education Exchange said Nigeria is Africa’s leading source of international students and the 7th largest globally.

The Open Doors Report is an annual publication of the Institute of International Education (IIE) in partnership with the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday, November 19.

According to the statement, 20,029 students enrolment is a 13.5 percent increase from the previous year.

It added that Nigeria has reinforced its position as the top sending country from Africa, adding that the influx of Nigerian students is a testament to the robust educational ties between the U.S. and the West African country.

“Nigerian students bring a wealth of diversity, perspectives, and academic excellence to U.S. universities, enriching the educational experience for all students. Nigerian scholars are known for their strong academic backgrounds and commitment to advanced education, with over 55% pursuing graduate-level studies in the United States.

“The growth in Nigerian students choosing to study in the U.S. reflects both the strong U.S. commitment to high-quality education and the growing interest of Nigerian scholars in international academic experiences.”

American universities offer Nigerian students $2.92m scholarships

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that 33 Nigerian students were offered full scholarships totalling $2.92m to attend American universities and colleges.

10 undergraduate and 23 graduate students were selected through the Opportunity Funds Programme of the United States Consulate General in Lagos.

The scholarship covers standardized tests, application fees, U.S. visa and SEVIS fees as well as air travel to the United States.

