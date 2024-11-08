In a viral video, a Nigerian lady gifted a stranger N40,000 after she played a paper game with him

She had papers with different amounts written on them and told him to pick anyone of his choice

Many who came across the video appreciated the lady for her kind act and reacted to the man’s looks

A Nigerian lady met a guy who was attending to a garden on the street and asked to play a game with him.

She approached him with three papers which had cash amounts written on them.

Lady gives man money. Photo: @joycarl

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @joycarl_, the lady approached him with the papers having N20,000, N40,000 and N60,000 written on each of them.

She told him that she’d give him anything written on the paper.

He picked the paper with N40,000 and she gave it to him.

She said:

“He couldn’t believe his eyes."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to man’s looks as lady gifts him N40,000

Many who came across the video appreciated the lady and reacted to the man’s looks.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments.

@Pecky crochet stitches said:

"Fine boy na money remain."

@annabelsteven3 said:

"Husband plenty nah me dey find obi cubana."

@Faith-grams said:

"He's so fine."

Royalscollections said:

"Tears in my eyes.. genuine kindness and genuine appreciation with unexpected surprise. God bless you for this huge love."

@McCarthy said:

"That guy is going through alot. God bless u my sister."

@Annie _august said:

"God bless you ma.....doing this in the hard time. May I also received favors like this.:

@KINGSLEY said:

"You made that man smile and you made me cry , God will continue to bless you."

