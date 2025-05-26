African giant Nigeria is currently ranked number one in the sports betting industry, largely due to its large population

Six countries on the continent accounted for over 440 million bettors in the first quarter of 2025

No North or Central African countries made it into the top six bettors

The sports betting industry in Africa is growing geometrically, fueled by advances in smartphone technology.

Millions of bettors no longer need to visit physical shops, as they can access multiple betting websites and apps directly on their phones.

Betting has become widespread across the continent, with both young people and adults drawn to its enticing appeal.

A sports enthusiast holds a betting slip at a sports betting shop on July 15, 2019, in Nairobi, Kenya.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria, South Africa lead top bettors

Nigeria and South Africa are currently topping the chart of active bettors in the first quarter of 2025.

According to Business Insider Africa, Nigeria leads by volume, with over 168 million estimated bettors. The survey was conducted using tools provided by GeoPoll, with population data sourced from Worldometer.

For the survey, Nigeria’s population is listed as 237,527,782, with 71% participating in betting. The rapid growth in bettors is linked to the country’s significant and profitable economic sector.

South Africa has an estimated 58.3 million bettors from a population of 64,747,319, representing 90% participation.

East African nations Kenya (45.5 million) and Uganda (44.7 million) rank third and fourth, respectively, among the top six sports betting countries.

Tanzania hold the fifth position with 39.5 million bettors, representing 56% participation, while Ghana rank sixth with 19.6 million bettors, also at 56% participation.

Country and Estimated Sports Bettors

Nigeria - 168.7 million South Africa - 58.3 million Kenya - 45.5 million Uganda - 44.7 million Tanzania - 39.5 million Ghana - 19.6 million

A man with his child bets on European football games at a sports betting shop in Kampala, Uganda. Photo by: ISAAC KASAMANI/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Mixed reactions trail rankings of top six sports betting nations

X users have reacted to the top 6 ranked bettors, sharing mixed opinions on Africa’s growing sports betting culture.

@Dave_Lummy5 said:

"A large % include teenagers that aren't up to 18 as well."

@UsulorIsraelM added:

"Sports betting cannot make you rich."

@numberonetweep wrote:

"Only that Lobistars guy alone don bet Wetin no good, he gats voice out for here 💀🤣."

@DosDaily1 said:

"No jobs, no opportunities just betting shops on every corner. This is how the government and the elite empower Nigerian youth?"

@emekapeter79757 added:

"And my money dey among o.

"God no go allow me continue next seasons...I'm only playing this bet to see if l can raise money pay for forex mentorship but unfortunately l keep losing."

Hisbah clamps down on sports betting in Kano

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kano State Hisbah Board announced a ban on all forms of sports betting within the state.

This was disclosed by the deputy commander-general of the board, Dr. Mujaheed Aminuddeen, during a press briefing on the Hisbah’s renewed efforts to uphold social order.

Dr. Aminuddeen revealed that the Hisbah has re-launched its ‘operation flush out immorality,’ with operatives set to clamp down on individuals and groups violating the state’s social norms.

