Three Nigerian higher institutions have made the list of the 2026 Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings, released on Thursday, June 19

In the latest ranking, none of the 297 universities in Nigeria made it to the top 1000 list of the latest global ranking

However, universities from South Africa and Egypt took the lead among African institutions that made the latest world ranking

Again, no Nigerian university was able to make it to the world's top 1000 universities released by the Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings. This is according to Quacquarelli Symonds, its 2026 edition of university ranking on Thursday, June 19.

In the latest ranking, none of the 297 universities in Nigeria was included in the top 1000 global elite list. However, only the University of Ibadan, the University of Lagos and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, made it to the latest world ranking.

Top three universities in Nigeria

The reports ranked UI and UNILAG in the 1,001–1,200 band for both the 2025 and 2026 editions, while ABU appeared for the first time in the 1,201–1,400 range. The QS World University Rankings assess institutions based on eight key performance indicators, including academic reputation, research output, and international collaboration.

Nigerian universities continue to underperform in areas such as research output, international collaboration, and employability metrics, which heavily influence global rankings. Despite their longstanding reputations and high number of graduates annually, Nigerian institutions struggle to compete with top universities worldwide.

In contrast, other African countries have made significant strides in the rankings. Egypt led the continent with 20 universities on the 2026 list, followed by South Africa with 11, and Tunisia with four. Ghana and Morocco each had two universities listed, while Kenya, Libya, Sudan, Uganda, and Ethiopia had one each.

Performing African universities

The top-performing African universities are from South Africa, with the University of Cape Town ranking 150th and the University of Witwatersrand ranking 291st globally. These institutions excel in research output, faculty reputation, and international partnerships.

Globally, the top 10 universities are dominated by institutions from the United States and the United Kingdom. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) tops the list, followed by Imperial College London, Stanford University, and the University of Oxford.

The QS World University Rankings highlight the disparities in academic performance and research output between top global universities and those in Africa, particularly Nigeria. To improve their rankings, Nigerian universities must focus on enhancing their research output, international collaboration, and employability metrics.

