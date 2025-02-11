Nigeria has emeregd as the 36th most corrupt country in the world, alongside Uganda, Mexico, Madagascar, Iraq, and Cameroon

This was according to Transparency International's 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index released on Tuesday, February 11

From the report, Denmark was the least corrupt country in the world, followed by Finland and Singapore, while South Sudan, Somalia, and Venezuela ranked as the most corrupt nations

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Transparency International, a global coalition against corruption, has released its ranking for the world's most corrupt nations in 2024.

Nigeria gets 36ths position in corrupt country globally under Tinubu's government. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) is the most widely used global corruption ranking in the world. It measures how corrupt each country’s public sector is perceived to be, according to experts and businesspeople.

Denmark ranked the least corrupt country, Nigeria secured 36th spot

According to its report shared on its website, Nigeria secured the 36th spot as the most corrupt country in the world.

Nigeria was joined by Uganda, Mexico, Madagascar, Iraq, and Cameroon in the same spot with a total score of 26 points.

The ranking released on Tuesday, February 11, highlighted the 2024 corruption perceptions index.

The list ranks Denmark as the least corrupt country with 90 points, Finland as second with 88 points, and Singapore as third with 84 points.

No African country made it to the top 10 list as it was dominated by European countries.

However, Cape Verde tops the list of least corrupt African countries despite being number 35 with 62 points.

South Sudan, Somalia and Venezuela are the most corrupt countries in the world for the year in review.

Citing the basis of the selection and result, the chair of Transparency Internation, Francois Valeria, said:

“The 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) shows that corruption is a dangerous problem in every part of the world, but change for the better is happening in many countries.

“Research also reveals that corruption is a major threat to climate action. It hinders progress in reducing emissions and adapting to the unavoidable effects of global heating.

“The CPI ranks 180 countries and territories worldwide by their perceived levels of public sector corruption. The results are given on a scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).”

Valeria further maintained that While 32 countries have significantly reduced their corruption levels since 2012, there’s still a huge amount of work to be done – 148 countries have stayed stagnant or gotten worse during the same period, adding:

“The global average of 43 has also stood still for years, while over two-thirds of countries score below 50. Billions of people live in countries where corruption destroys lives and undermines human rights.”

See the full list of the corruption perceptions index below:

Denmark emerged as the least corrupt country globally. Photo credit: Transparency International Report

Belgium secures 22 spot in list of world most corrupt country globally

Nigeria, Slovenia ranked 36th most corrupt country in 2024 report.

