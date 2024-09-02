Smart DNA’s 2024 report indicates that 27% of paternity tests conducted from July 2023 to June 2024 came back negative

According to the report released on Sunday, September 1, by the research centre, this suggested that over one in four men tested are not the biological fathers of the children in question

Elizabeth Digia, operations manager at Smart DNA, shed more light on the DNA report carried out in Lagos state

Lagos state, Nigeria - Smart DNA, a DNA testing centre in Lagos state, has released its comprehensive 2024 report on DNA testing trends in Nigeria, covering July 2023 to June 2024.

The report, which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Sunday, September 1, showed that paternity uncertainty remained high in Nigeria.

As reported by The Punch, this indicate that 27 percent of paternity tests conducted came back negative, meaning that more than one in four men tested are not the biological fathers of the children in question.

How the DNA tests was conducted

An overwhelming 73.1 percent of all DNA tests were conducted in Lagos, with a stark divide between Mainland (67.5 percent) and Island (32.5 percent).

As reported by The Vanguard, the statistics showed that most of the children tested were aged 0-five (54.0 percent), suggesting a preference for early paternity confirmation and men aged 41+ (45.6 percent) and 31-40 (37.0 percent) were most likely to request tests.

Commenting on the report, Elizabeth Digia, operations manager at Smart DNA, said:

“These findings offer a unique window into the changing dynamics of Nigerian families and society.

“The high rate of negative paternity tests and the surge in immigration-related testing are particularly noteworthy.

“They reflect broader societal trends that merit further discussion and research.’’

Paternity saga: Popular Ifa Priest offers alternative to Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that an Ifa priest, Chief Ifayemi Elebuibon, has opened up on the local means of determining the paternity of a child.

Elebuibon said the Yoruba traditional means can be used to settle paternity issues following the rising cost of conducting deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA tests).

The Osogbo-based Ifa Priest explained in detail to journalists how this is done even from childbirth.

