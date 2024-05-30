An Ifa priest, Chief Ifayemi Elebuibon, has opened up on the local means of determining the paternity of a child

Elebuibon said the Yoruba traditional means can be used to settle paternity issues following the rising cost of conducting deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA tests)

The Osogbo-based Ifa Priest explained in detail to journalists how this is done even from childbirth

On Thursday, May 30, Osogbo-based Ifa Priest Chief Ifayemi Elebuibon lamented the rising cases of paternity fraud.

The priest thereby advised that anyone interested in resolving paternity controversies can consider Yoruba traditional means.

Elebuibon, spoke to journalists in his house in Osogbo, Osun state capital, on Thursday.

He disclosed that the traditional means of determining the paternity of a child was reliable enough to be considered since some of those interested in resolving such issue may not be able to afford the cost of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA test).

Speaking further, the Ifa priest, said total rejection of Yoruba culture was responsible for the high rate of infidelity in marriages.

He, however, noted that the Yoruba race had enough traditional means to determine a child’s paternity that could be considered by whoever was interested in such investigation, The Punch reported.

Elebuibon said:

“Yoruba has traditional DNA and they are very potent. They vary from one family or compound to another. We are having a high rate of cases of paternity fraud now because people of our race have decided to abandon what belongs to them and embrace two foreign religions.

“In Yoruba culture, even during childbirth, paternity of a baby can be determined. In my compound those days, a new wife would take oath before the Ogun shrine to remain faithful to only her husband. Traditionally, there are several ways we can determine the paternity of a child. Those means are cheap and safe but our people are not interested in them. There are alternatives available for those interested.”

