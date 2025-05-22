A legal practitioner has sent a message to parents about the need for DNA testing on their children

Emphasising the need to have it done, the barrister begged parents and gave two reasons why it is necessary

His piece of advice divided internet users, with some people fearing that it would lead to chaos in many homes

A Nigerian lawyer, Atanda Olatunji, has advised people to get DNA tests done on their children today.

Atanda, who runs The People's Parliament page on Facebook, begged parents to consider his appeal of importance.

A barrister advises people to do DNA tests on their children. Stock photo. Posed by model. Photo Credit: ChooChin, People Images

Source: Getty Images

Two reasons to do DNA tests

The barrister said people should do DNA tests for clarity and assurance purposes. He wrote:

"For clarity and Assurance purpose.

"Pls, I beg you all.

"Conduct D(N)'A T£st on your children today.

"Sincerely it's very important."

Barrister shares why people need to conduct DNA tests on their children. Photo Credit: Peter Dazeley

Source: Getty Images

Netizens react to barrister's DNA advice

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the barrister's advice below:

Richard Johnson said:

"The day my wife tell me I'm not the father of my daughter immediately I call her father and we call for meeting she said it's out of anger but I didn't believe her father beg me and said why are you taking woman mouth serious but I said no, finally she left my house why I took my baby for DNA test and it's positive I'm d fada back then it's #70k."

Rosemary Jacob said:

"Na who dey cheat on her husband mind no go touch ground na, waitin concern me.

"I can't relate to how this post will make them feel at all.

"Kilo kan iru wa yi 🥳."

Osinachi Jessy said:

"See as men dey attack women's as if Na them impregnate themselves, 🤣 my own be say make no body carry pikin come meet me 🤣🤣."

Chiemela Joy said:

"Many men will d!e ooooo.

"A lot of men will have instant stroke, BP patients go surplus 😂😂.

"Atanda off mic before this women go swear for you.

"But honestly this is not funny ooooo, if you have money please do DNA."

Ella Favour said:

"Many home go break be that oo.

"Abeg make them sit down for their husband house fess make we the single marry before they conduct DNA because they Street go full."

Oluchi Divine Adeshina said:

"One man packed his 4 children to the hospital to run DNA as dem tell am the price for the 4 of them, he packed them back, went home and claim them by faith."

Stories By Ozed said:

"Wahala for my gender o🤣🤣 but what exactly will it cost married people to be faithful to their spouses?? Trust is now a very big problem in most homes.

"I'm talking to both genders o because the women didn't impregnate themselves. Una go just dey create avoidable problems by una self.

"What do I even know sef🚶🚶."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a wife had requested a house and a car from her husband after DNA tests showed their three kids are his.

Man advocates abolishment of Igboland DNA testing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had called for the abolishment of DNA testing in Igboland.

In a post on Facebook, the man stated that the Igbo culture was clear on the subject matter. He said that the Igbo culture says every child born in marriage belongs to the woman's husband. His post read:

"The advent of DNA test should be abolished in Igboland. Our culture made it explicitly clear that every child born in marriage is owned by the woman husband."

Source: Legit.ng