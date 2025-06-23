The Ooni of Ife's palace has debunked a viral video suggesting a rift with the Alaafin of Oyo during the West Africa Economic Summit

The palace stated that Oba Akeem Owoade greeted the Ooni upon arrival, and both leaders exchanged pleasantries before taking their seats, as dictated by protocol

The Ooni’s spokesman, Otunba Moses Olafare, criticised the Alaafin’s media handlers for poor image management, accusing them of misrepresenting events and stirring unnecessary controversy

The palace of the Ooni of Ife has condemned a viral clip that appeared to show Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi ignoring the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, at the West Africa Economic Summit in Abuja on Saturday, 21 June.

The West Africa Economic Summit, held at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja, brought together traditional rulers, investors and government officials to discuss trade and security across the sub-region.

In a statement on Sunday, June 22, Otunba Moses Olafare, Director of Media & Public Affairs, insisted the two monarchs exchanged warm greetings and that the video released by a page called The Oyo Legacies, “completely misrepresented” events.

“The footage was selectively edited to portray a non-existent rift,” Olafare said.

Speaking further, Olafare said:

“In reality, His Imperial Majesty the Alaafin walked straight to the Ooni’s seat, and the Ooni rose to welcome him. They joked briefly before taking their places according to protocol.”

The palace explained that the Ooni, who is Co-chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, had arrived early and was already in the VIP lounge with invited business associates, Punch reported.

However, when the Alaafin entered, he bypassed his allocated chair to greet the Ooni.

Speaking on how both monarchs entered the conference hall in Abuja, and were seated in accordance with protocol, Ooni’s Palace said:

“When they were both called upon to move into the main hall of the conference centre, it was the Ooni that first left the VIP waiting room, and almost same time followed by the Alaafin to take their respective seats officially tagged in their names inside the hall where the event was ready to be kicked off by the Nigeria’s President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu”, the statement further explained.

Call for media handlers to show restraint

Olafare criticised the Alaafin’s media team for “poor image management”, urging them to undergo training, Leadership reported.

"Oyo Legacies, who blatantly refused to report their principal in his true and positive conduct of virtuous enviability greatly displayed in his exchange of pleasantries with the Ooni and other dignitaries in Abuja yesterday. Either you like it or not, members of the public must react to such information disseminations.

“The duty of media aides is to promote peace and respect around their principal, not to stoke division. Kabiyesi Alaafin conducted himself impeccably. The clip did him a disservice," the palace added in the statement.

