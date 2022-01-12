The government and people of Oyo state are in pain over the sad news of Alao-Akala's death on Wednesday, January 12

The former Oyo governor travelled from Abuja to Ilorin before heading to Ogbomoso where he breathed his last

Late Akala was the governor of Oyo for 11 months after Rashidi Ladoja was impeached from office

Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, former governor of Oyo, was reported dead in the early hours of Wednesday, January 12.

Akala, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was a former governor of the state, between 2007 and 2011, Vanguard reports.

The former governor was a member of the PDP before defecting to the APC. (Photo: Adebayo Alao-Akala)

The Nation gathered that Akala left Abuja on the morning of Tuesday, January 11, for Ilorin and then proceeded to Ogbomosho where he died at age 71 a day later.

The APC politician was a deputy governor under the then Governor Rashidi Ladoja between 2003 and 2006.

He later attained the office of governor in the state to replace Ladoja who was impeached at the time.

Court acquits former governor in N11.5bn corruption charges

Meanwhile, Alao-Akala had been discharged and acquitted of an N11.5 billion corruption charge by the Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan.

The suit was instituted against the former governor by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Alao-Akala was discharged and acquitted along with a former deputy chief whip of the Senate, Hosea Agboola, and a business mogul, Femi Babalola.

The trial which lasted for 11 years was presided over by a three-man panel led by Justice Jimi Olukayode Bada.

According to the court, the anti-graft commission failed to establish a prima facie case against them.

The three defendants who were physically present at the court during the hearing commended the judiciary for the judgment.

