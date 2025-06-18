A survivor, Joseph Kwagh, said he lost eight members of his immediate family to the suspected herdsmen attack in Benue state

Kwagh narrated how the suspected herdsmen attacked and killed his family members and others in Yelewata, Guma local government area of the state

According to Kwagh, the gunmen had sent prior warnings to the Yelewata community before the deadly attack

Yelewata, Benue state - A survivor of the recent mass killings in Benue state, Joseph Kwagh, has narrated how he lost eight members of his immediate family.

He said his father, stepmother, and six siblings all lost their lost in the deadly attack that occurred in Yelewata, Guma local government area of the state.

Benue attack survivor narrates how he lost eight family members. Photo credit: @NewsCentralTV

Source: Twitter

Kwagh disclosed that the attackers had sent prior warnings to the community before the deadly attack.

He said residents, however, dismissed the warning due to similar past threats that never materialised.

As reported by The Punch, Kwagh stated this while speaking during an interview with News Central TV.

Recounting the tragic incident, he said the community members remained outdoors that evening after the warning until they sought shelter during a downpour.

“And then the rains started falling down heavily, all of a sudden, and everyone rushed to seek refuge under the various shelters. My father, his wife (my step-mother), and six of my siblings now crossed to the other side of the expressway to the other house that was serving as grain stores to get shielded from the rains.

“At this point, there were gunshots everywhere in Yelewata, with pandemonium everywhere. Not long enough, I heard cries and shouts across the other side of the road, where my father, step-mother, and my other siblings had gone to seek shelter, but with the heavy rain, the noise was too loud to get to know what the shouts/cries were.

“Not until someone came running towards our location with blood all over him and saying that they have come and were killing people, that was when my mother and I and the rest of my biological brothers and sisters decided to flee to the place where the security agents were also engaging the attackers from all positions. That was how I was able to escape with my mother and siblings to safety."

Grieving families share heartbreaking stories

Recall that approximately 200 people were killed in Yelewata, Benue, when suspected armed herders attacked the town and set houses on fire.

Grieving residents, including Shinku Moses and Michael Ajah, shared heartbreaking stories, with Moses losing eight family members and Ajah losing 20 relatives in the attack.

Despite a police response and visits by top military officials, the violence continues, leaving the community in fear, with residents frustrated by the lack of decisive government action.

Benue Killings: Governor Alia describes actual culprits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Benue State governor, Father Hyacinth Alia, said that those who attacked and killed several people in the Yelewata and Daudu communities, in Guma LGA, used AK-47 and AK-49.

Governor Alia said the attackers are herdsmen without any herds, declaring them terrorists.

Recall that on Saturday, June 14, over 100 people were reportedly killed in the attack said to have been launched by suspected herdsmen.

