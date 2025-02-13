The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Enugu Zonal Directorate, arraigned 16 individuals before the Federal High Court in Enugu

All accused persons denied the charges, while the prosecution requested their remand in the Enugu State Correctional Centre

The suspects were among 37 individuals arrested in a sting operation in Awka, Anambra State, where investigations revealed they were involved in document forgery, impersonation, and online fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Enugu Zonal Directorate, has arraigned 16 suspected internet fraudsters before the Federal High Court in Enugu.

The suspects were brought before Justice Mohammed Garba Umar on Wednesday, February 12, on charges of fraud, money laundering, and possession of fraudulent documents.

This was disclose in a statement issued by the commission via X, on Thursday, February 12.

Details of the suspects and charges

The accused individuals include Chidera Nehemiah, Chikamso Nwabuisi, Nnamekwe Jeremiah Chukwu, Chiemerie Christian Nworie, Azubuike Akachukwu, Onah Chisom Promise, and others.

They were arraigned on separate charges, with some facing two counts and others three counts of financial crimes.

One of the charges against Chikamso Nwabuisi read:

“That you, Chikamso Nwabuisi, sometime in January 2025 in Awka, Anambra State, did commit a felony by taking possession of $5,000, knowing it to be proceeds of an unlawful act, thereby violating Section 18 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2022.”

Similarly, Nnaemeka Jeremiah Chukwu was charged with a nearly identical offence involving $5,000 (equivalent to ₦7.67 million).

Defendants plead not guilty

All 16 suspects pleaded “not guilty” to their respective charges when they were read in court.

The prosecution counsel, Michael Ikechukwu Ani, requested a trial date and urged the court to remand the defendants to the Enugu state Correctional Centre.

Defence lawyers, including Wisdom Ogbonna, E. J. Nwatarali, and B. C. Okeke, argued for bail, but the prosecution opposed the requests, citing insufficient time to respond.

Court Adjourns Bail Hearings, Orders Remand

Justice Umar scheduled bail hearings for February 14, 21, and March 7, 2025, depending on the defendant’s cases.

In the meantime, he ordered all 16 suspects to be held at the Enugu state Correctional Centre.

FCC’s crackdown on internet fraud

The suspects were among 37 individuals arrested on January 17, 2025, in a sting operation at Ifite, Awka, Anambra state.

According to EFCC investigations, the suspects were involved in document forgery, impersonation of foreign nationals, and using fake social media accounts to defraud victims.

