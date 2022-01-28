The lead pastor of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, has laid curses on internet fraudsters popularly called Yahoo boys

Ibiyeome said Yahoo is stealing and asked anyone doing it to desist and repent without further delay

The man of God spoke at the church's ongoing annual Glory Reign program in Port Harcourt, Rivers state

Pastor David Ibiyeomie has warned anyone who is into internet fraud to repent without delay, saying it is stealing.

The man of God who is the lead pastor of Salvation Ministries accused internet fraudsters popularly called Yahoo boys of committing murder every day.

Pastor David Ibiyeomie lays curses on Yahoo boys. Photo credit: @david_ibiyeomie

Source: Instagram

Policemen who release Yahoo Boys also cursed

Pastor Ibiyeomie also cursed policemen who collect money to release Yahoo boys anytime they are arrested.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Speaking during the church's annual Glory Reign Program in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, the pastor said:

"And let me tell all these Yahoo Boys: Stop! You can't be frauding people every day. Stop! Listen, I'm a man of God. Stop! You kill people every day. When you Yahoo, it's stealing. Don't quote it, anyone, stealing. Most people your retirement benefits, you take for once. And people die. I curse it in the name of Jesus."

The man of God also said anyone who bought a car with fraudulent money will have an accident with the car.

When the video of the sermon was shared online by @lindaikejiblog, it attracted comments from Nigerians. A few of the reactions are captured below:

@henrymartins1383 wrote:

"I no some people will be angry with this man belive me he's just saying the bitter truth."

@thelma_ebo_ said:

"I support him with my full chest!!! I can remember how my friend ran away with my money last year. Enough of all these, it has to stop."

@jennasadaugo8414 reacted:

"Watch how the so-called Yahoo boys and their families members and those dating them will be defending them."

Congregation locks church in Ilorin, says pastor must leave

Legit.ng previously reported that a congregation locked up their church in Ilorin Kwara state, demanding that the pastor must leave.

In a viral video online, the congregation was seen discussing the matter on what looked like a Sunday morning.

One member who spoke in the video said the church is losing members but the pastor does nothing about it.

Source: Legit.ng