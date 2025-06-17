Tragedy was averted in Lagos state on Monday, June 16, when a two-storey building under construction collapsed

The incident, which occurred in the Shomolu area of the state caused panic but resulted in no injuries or fatalities as worshippers at the RCCG Liberty Parish and construction workers at the site escaped death

Permanent secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA), Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident in a terse statement and shared further details

Lagos state - Tragedy was averted in Lagos state on Monday, June 16, when a two-storey building under construction suddenly collapsed at Number 3 Craig Street, off Apata Road, Shomolu area of Lagos state but all individuals were reported safe.

RCCG members, construction workers escape death

The incident, which, according to an eyewitness, happened at about 1 pm. Fortunately, there was no life lost, and no injuries were recorded, as some church worshippers and construction workers reportedly escaped the scene unscathed.

Vanguard reported that the pillars of the collapsed building fell on Pastor Enoch Adeboye's led Redeemed Christian Church of Christ (RCCG), Liberty Parish, which was partially affected, as worshippers in the church also escaped unscathed.

LASEMA confirms incident

In a swift response, the permanent secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, (LASEMA), Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident and explained that the building collapsed during the decking process.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, preliminary investigations conducted revealed that there was no victim trapped under the collapsed building.

⁠"Meanwhile, the construction yard has been cordoned off immediately," LASEMA boss stated.

